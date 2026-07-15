Tuchel Rejects 'Curse' Idea After England's World Cup Semi-Final Loss to Argentina

England's World Cup Journey and Tuchel's Perspective

By Trevor Stynes

ATLANTA, July 15 (Reuters) - England's long wait to win a World Cup or even reach the final goes on after a loss to holders Argentina on Wednesday, but manager Thomas Tuchel prefers to see it in football terms and not as a curse after a clash he described as two separate games.

England's Ongoing World Cup Drought

England have not reached the decider since lifting the World Cup for the only time in 1966, and they looked like getting that monkey off their back until Argentina netted two late goals for a 2-1 win in the semi-final.

Tuchel's Rejection of the 'Curse' Narrative

"I love to see these things in a football matter and not through football curses," Tuchel told reporters. "I don't believe so much in an English thing and in a curse or whatever, history repeating itself in these moments.

"It's just like it's different coaches, different players, different situations, different opponents. So I think basically I believe in the football thing."

Key Moments in the Semi-Final

England took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon but Argentina then seized control and Tuchel's side failed to withstand the pressure or find a way to gain some possession.

Momentum Shift After England's Goal

"I think at that point of the match, it was deserved, that we take our moment and go 1-0 up," Tuchel said.

"Unfortunately, and strangely enough, it marked then a complete momentum switch in the game.

Argentina's Response and England's Struggles

"Argentina played with more risk, played with more rhythm, played with a feeling maybe that they have nothing to lose anymore, which freed them up and held us back because we obviously played suddenly with a feeling that we have a lot to lose.

"I think it's two completely different matches. It's until the goal and then after the goal."

Tuchel's Decisions and Public Criticism

Tuchel received great praise for getting England this far, coming through tough battles with DR Congo, Mexico and Norway, but is already under fire for the changes made against Argentina after taking the lead and setting up too defensively.

"That's just the nature of the game. As soon as you lose, you get criticised," the German said.

"That's just what it is. You get criticised after. No one knows what would have happened if you made different decisions. So it makes no sense to engage in that and lose my head. I'm responsible for them. I took them, so I take the criticism."

Looking Ahead: England's Third Place Playoff

England now have the unwanted consolation prize of a match against France for third place on Saturday, and for Tuchel now is not the time to look back with pride on what they accomplished.

Tuchel Reflects on England's Achievement

"A lot of big football nations are eliminated before the semi-final, so it is an achievement," Tuchel said.

"No one wants to hear that at the moment. Me neither, because we demand the most of ourselves.

"None of these players, none of the French players want to play this match. They want to play in the final. We gave everything to be in the final. Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but it is what it is."

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes; Editing by Ken Ferris)