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Soccer-England's bid to hang on blown apart by Argentina masterclass

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Sports Football World Cup

Argentina Defeat England with Stunning World Cup Semi-Final Comeback in Atlanta

Match Analysis and Key Moments

By Mark Gleeson

ATLANTA, July 15 (Reuters) - The art of "closing shop" and defending a lead is far from being mastered, as the World Cup has vividly demonstrated, and England paid a heavy price for sitting back after going ahead in Wednesday’s semi-final against Argentina.

England Take the Lead

Anthony Gordon’s goal 10 minutes into the second half put England on course for a place in the final, but like teams before them in this tournament, they were undone by Argentina’s ability to conjure up the most unlikely of comebacks as they went on to win 2-1.

Argentina's Previous Comeback

In Atlanta one week ago, the holders had fought back from 2-0 down with 11 minutes left against Egypt in the round of 16 and they booked their place in the final with another dramatic comeback.

Intensity and Atmosphere

It was no escape act, rather a furious fightback in a match of high tension with fired-up players and a gripping atmosphere in the stadium.

Turning Point: Tactical Decisions

Fingers have been pointed at the changes England manager Thomas Tuchel made, and they proved to be mistakes, but even if the German's team had had the best attacking intentions and gone looking for a second goal, it can be impossible to resist when Lionel Messi begins to dictate the game.

Tuchel's Perspective

“I had no feeling that an offensive substitution would help,” Tuchel said. “Instead, we stayed in our 4-4-2 but became passive, conceding a lot of chances and couldn’t turn the ball possession in our favour.”

England's Defensive Efforts Against Messi

Containing the Maestro

ENGLAND HAD MESSI UNDER CONTROL

England had done well to largely keep a handle on Messi for the first hour, with Elliot Anderson consistently snapping at his heels and others closing down any space he managed to create in midfield.

Messi's Tactical Shift

When the 39-year-old master retreated to the right wing, there might have been smiles of satisfaction at his presumed exile from the game, but all it did was forge another avenue for Argentina to launch their comeback.

Messi began whipping in dangerous crosses.

Key Chances and Defensive Pressure

Nico Gonzalez's header was expertly stopped by Jordan Pickford and Alexis Mac Allister crashed his header flush against the post with such force that it rebounded almost outside the penalty area.

England’s defence was scrambling, and it seemed only a matter of time before it would be breached.

The Decisive Moments

Fernandez's Equaliser

The 85th-minute equaliser was no close-in effort, however, but a shot from outside the area from Enzo Fernandez that a fatigued Jude Bellingham failed to close down.

Messi had set up Fernandez with a pass from the wing, and as the game headed into nine minutes of stoppage time, so came the coup de grace. Messi crossed expertly again and Lautaro Martinez gleefully headed home.

England's Loss of Control

England had 12% of the possession from the time that Gordon opened the scoring to Martinez’s winner 38 minutes later.

Post-Match Reactions

Expert Opinions

“He (Tuchel) played his cards very early in the hope he’d hang on,” said former England striker Alan Shearer. “And it’s backfired. But Argentina are world champions for a reason because it’s not only about ability, but know-how and attitude when things are going against you.”

.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Argentina’s late‑game composure turned the match around, with Messi instrumental in both goals.
  • Thomas Tuchel’s decision to stay passive after taking the lead drew criticism and may have backfired.
  • Argentina’s comeback resilience mirrors their earlier fightback from 2‑0 down to defeat Egypt in the Round of 16.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did England lose their lead against Argentina?
England sat back after scoring, allowing Argentina to stage a comeback with goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.
What tactical changes did England make in the semi-final?
Manager Thomas Tuchel made changes that led to a more passive formation, conceding possession and chances to Argentina.
How did Lionel Messi impact the match?
Messi created key opportunities in the last thirty minutes, assisting both crucial goals in Argentina’s comeback.
Who scored for England in the semi-final against Argentina?
Anthony Gordon scored for England ten minutes into the second half.
Where was the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina played?
The match took place in Atlanta.

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