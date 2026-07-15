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Soccer-England tried to hold on but it wasn't enough, says Kane - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-England tried to hold on but it wasn't enough, says Kane

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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headlines World Cup Football

England Concedes Late Goals to Argentina in World Cup Semi-Final Defeat

England's Heartbreak in the World Cup Semi-Final

By Trevor Stynes

Match Overview and Key Moments

ATLANTA, July 15 (Reuters) - England's Harry Kane was gutted after his side conceded two late goals to lose to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, and the captain said they tried to hold on after going ahead but it was just not enough.

England took the lead through Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute goal, but came under enormous pressure as Argentina drove forward. Enzo Fernandez netted the equaliser and Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in added time.

England's Strategy and Kane's Reaction

"We played a good game for the large majority of it. Once we went 1-0 up, we seemed to just try and hold on," Kane told the BBC.

"At this level, it's not enough, so just gutted, gutted because we've worked so hard to be here and the lads have given every last bit of running, sweat, blood, tears, whatever it is.

"After the goal, whether it was them putting more men forward or us just not being able to match them man for man, it just was wave after wave and we were trying to hold on as we were putting blocks in.

"But in the end, it wasn't enough." 

Historical Context and Looking Forward

England have not reached a World Cup final since winning the trophy in 1966, and Thomas Tuchel's side came so close but ultimately were left with the same old sinking feeling.

"The boys are always ready for any moment in the game. When we went ahead, the messaging was to go again and get another goal," Kane said.

"Then obviously once they scored their two goals, it was to try and find something, but we couldn't quite get the momentum back in the game.

"We had a lot of good moments in this tournament. A lot of good games, another semi-final. We talk about knocking on the door. We're close, we just need to find that missing piece in the final stage of the tournament. 

"Just gutted for the boys, gutted for everyone, the team, the staff, the fans." 

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • England led 1‑0 but couldn’t hold off relentless Argentine pressure after the goal, surrendering two late strikes (Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez) (cadenaser.com)
  • Captain Harry Kane expressed heartbreak, noting the team tried to "hold on" and gave everything, but at this level that effort wasn’t enough (as.com)
  • England still haven’t reached a World Cup final since their 1966 victory; this defeat continues a pattern of semi‑final near‑misses despite consistent deep runs and resilience (fifa.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored for England in the World Cup semi-final against Argentina?
Anthony Gordon scored the opening goal for England in the 55th minute.
How did Argentina defeat England in the semi-final?
Argentina equalized through Enzo Fernandez and then won with Lautaro Martinez's goal in added time.
What was Harry Kane's reaction to the defeat?
Harry Kane expressed disappointment, saying the team tried to hold on but it wasn't enough to secure a win.
When was the last time England reached a World Cup final?
England last reached a World Cup final in 1966 when they won the trophy.
What did Kane say England needed to reach the final?
Kane said England needs to find the missing piece to advance in the final stages of the tournament.

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