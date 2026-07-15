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Soccer-Argentine players brandish political Falklands flag after England match - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Argentine players brandish political Falklands flag after England match

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Argentina Players Hold Falklands Banner After Victory Over England at World Cup

Controversy Surrounds Political Statement at World Cup Semi-Final

Incident Overview

ATLANTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Argentina players held up a political banner declaring "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas" ("The Falklands are Argentine") after their 2-1 World Cup semi-final victory over England on Wednesday, in apparent contravention of FIFA rules.

FIFA Regulations on Political Statements

FIFA's Stadium Code of Conduct bans "banners, flags, flyers, apparel and other paraphernalia that are of a political, offensive, and/or discriminatory nature" inside stadiums.

World soccer's ruling body did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Background: The Falklands/Malvinas Dispute

The question of sovereignty over the islands in the South Atlantic known to the British as the Falklands and the Argentines as the Malvinas has been a long-running sore in relations between the countries.

The 1982 Conflict

They fought a short conflict over the islands in 1982, in which 649 Argentine soldiers and 255 British combatants died. Britain ultimately won and the vast majority of residents of the islands have said they wish to remain part of Britain.

Argentina's Claim to the Islands

But Argentina has long claimed it inherited the islands from Spain ​after its independence in 1816 and that Britain took control in 1833 through an illegal colonial act.

Details of the Banner Incident

Lisandro Martinez and Giovani Lo Celso held up the banner, grinning, and waved to fans in the stands. It was unclear where the banner had come from.

Previous Political Statements at the World Cup

It is not the first time the question of political banners has come up during the World Cup. Last month in Los Angeles, Iranian Americans waved pre-revolutionary flags that are symbols of protest against the Tehran government when Iran played. Those matches proceeded without incident.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Amanda Perobelli in Atlanta, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien, editing byh Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Argentina players displayed a political “Malvinas” banner after beating England 2‑1 in the World Cup semi‑final, potentially violating FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct, which prohibits political messages inside stadiums (apnews.com)
  • FIFA and U.S. security authorities had explicitly banned any Falklands/Malvinas imagery or messaging at the Mercedes‑Benz Stadium, though national flags were permitted (en.mercopress.com)
  • The Argentina‑England fixture has long been charged with political and historical significance—rooted in the 1982 Falklands War and famously symbolized by Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ goal in 1986—which continues to spark nationalistic expression and media focus (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Argentina players display a Falklands banner after the England match?
The players held a 'Las Malvinas Son Argentinas' banner to assert Argentina's longstanding claim over the Falkland Islands after their World Cup semi-final victory over England.
What is the significance of the Falklands (Malvinas) in Argentina-UK relations?
The sovereignty of the islands has been a source of tension since the 1982 conflict; Argentina continues to claim the islands while the UK administers them.

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