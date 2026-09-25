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Soccer-Man City's road from Premier League financial charges to reported verdict - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Man City's road from Premier League financial charges to reported verdict

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

6 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Timeline: Man City’s Premier League Financial Charges to Latest Verdict

Key Events in Manchester City's Premier League Financial Case

Initial Charges and Reactions (2023)

February 2023: Premier League Charges

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following is a timeline of Manchester City's Premier League financial rules case, from the charges brought in February 2023 to reports on Friday that the club had been found guilty of all but one of the 115 alleged breaches.

February 6, 2023

The Premier League refers City to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules.

City were alleged to have committed multiple financial breaches such as failing to provide accurate financial information, Financial Fair Play breaches, failure to cooperate with investigations, breaching profitability and sustainability regulations and failure to report contracts.

February–June 2023: Club and Management Response

February 10, 2023

City manager Pep Guardiola says the club have already been 'condemned' after being charged by the Premier League.

"It's the same as what happened after UEFA (charges), these are just charges. With UEFA the club proved it was completely innocent. We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty," Guardiola said.

May 24, 2023

Guardiola says he would like the financial charges against the club to be dealt with "as soon as possible" after City secured a fifth league title in six seasons under the Spaniard.

"Let's go. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone," he said.

June 19, 2023

City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the club were frustrated by the situation, saying it detracted from the achievements of the team after they achieved a treble.

"I hope people focus and judge them (the players) for their football, what they're achieving on the pitch and what they're achieving in every competition they're in," he said.

Financial Developments and League Actions (Late 2023–Early 2024)

November 2023: Financial Results and Everton’s Points Deduction

November 15, 2023

City say they earned revenues of 712.8 million pounds ($876.17 million) to June 2023 -- an increase of 99.8 million (16.3%) over the previous season, along with a record net profit of 80.4 million pounds.

November 17, 2023

Everton become the first Premier League team to be deducted points for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) when the league docked the Merseyside club 10 points over their finances in the 2020-21 season.

The Commission determined that Everton's PSR calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of 124.5 million pounds -- which exceeded the threshold of 105 million pounds permitted under PSRs.

January–March 2024: Further Charges and Deductions

January 15, 2024

Nottingham Forest also face points deductions after being charged by the Premier League for a breach of their PSRs.

January 16, 2024

Premier League CEO Richard Masters tells the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee of the UK Parliament that a hearing date has been set for City's financial rule breach charges.

"There is a date set for that proceeding. Unfortunately, I can't tell you when that is but it is progressing," Masters said.

February 26, 2024

Everton have their points deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules reduced to six points from 10 on appeal.

March 18, 2024

Forest are plunged into the relegation zone after having four points deducted for breaking financial rules in the 2022-23 season. The club had admitted breaching the threshold of 61 million pounds by 34.5 million.

March 21, 2024

Leicester City also face a points deduction after the Premier League refers the 2015-16 champions to an independent commission over alleged breaches of the league's spending rules.

Ongoing Proceedings and Appeals (April–September 2024)

April–May 2024: Additional Deductions and Appeals

April 8, 2024

Everton are docked two more points by the Premier League -- their second points deduction of the season -- after an independent commission found they had breached the league PSRs.

May 7, 2024

Forest are unsuccessful in their appeal to overturn their four-point deduction but the club eventually survives relegation, finishing six points above the drop zone.

May 10, 2024

Everton withdraw their appeal against the two-point deduction after the team secure their top-flight status. They eventually finish 15th in the standings.

September 2024: Leicester City’s Appeal and City’s Hearing

September 3, 2024

Leicester City win an appeal against a decision that could have led to a points deduction for an alleged breach of PSRs on the basis that an independent commission ruling on the case did not have jurisdiction.

Leicester's accounting period ended on June 30, 2023, when the club was no longer a member of the Premier League following relegation to the second tier the previous month.

September 16, 2024

Hearing into City's alleged violations of the Premier League's financial regulations begins. Held by an independent commission comprised of three judges, it is estimated to last 10 weeks.

Hearings, Verdicts, and Aftermath (October 2024–June 2026)

October–December 2024: Hearings and Conclusions

October 7, 2024

In a separate independent hearing, both City and the Premier League claimed victory after an arbitration panel ruled on sponsorship deals, known as Associated Party Transactions (APT), that the club was blocked from completing.

December 6, 2024

Hearing into City's alleged violations concludes, with a decision expected in early 2025.

February–August 2025: Awaiting the Verdict

February 8, 2025

Guardiola said he expected a verdict "in one month", days after City had spent around 190 million pounds on new players in the January transfer window.

August 13, 2025

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Masters says they have no influence over the decision and cannot speculate on the timings of the case.

"Legal processes rarely take less time than anticipated. We have to be patient," he told Sky Sports.

May–June 2026: Managerial Changes

May 22, 2026

Guardiola announces he will leave City at the end of the 2025-26 season, bringing to a close a decade in charge that delivered one of the most successful eras in English soccer.

June 29, 2026

City appoint former Chelsea boss Enzo Mare

Key Takeaways

  • Manchester City was charged in February 2023 with around 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules, including FFP violations and failure to cooperate; the 12‑week hearing concluded in December 2024. (the-independent.com)
  • As of late 2025, no verdict had been delivered, with the Premier League CEO acknowledging the verdict has ‘taken longer than expected’. (independent.co.uk)
  • On Friday, September 25 2026, reports emerged—based on leaked or unofficial sources—that Manchester City had been found guilty on virtually all charges by the independent commission; sanctions have not yet been announced, and City is expected to appeal. (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What financial breaches was Manchester City accused of?
Manchester City was accused of over 100 alleged breaches, including failing to provide accurate financial information, breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, not cooperating with investigations, and breaching profitability and sustainability rules.
When did the Premier League refer Manchester City to an independent commission?
The Premier League referred Manchester City to an independent commission on February 6, 2023, over alleged breaches of financial rules.
How did Manchester City's chairman and manager respond to the charges?
Manager Pep Guardiola stated the club was 'condemned' just after the charges and called for a quick resolution. Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak expressed frustration, emphasizing the focus should remain on the team's on-pitch achievements.
What were the financial consequences faced by other Premier League clubs in the timeline?
Everton and Nottingham Forest both faced points deductions for breaches of Profitability and Sustainability Rules, with Everton's deductions adjusted upon appeal and Nottingham Forest's appeal being unsuccessful.
What is the reported outcome of Manchester City's financial case in the Premier League?
As of the latest reports, Manchester City was found guilty of all but one of the 115 alleged financial breaches, with a hearing date set for the final verdict.

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