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Italy's Eni caps fuel prices as Meloni struggles to tame rising costs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Eni caps fuel prices as Meloni struggles to tame rising costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Eni Caps Fuel Prices in Italy Amid Meloni’s Bid to Handle Rising Costs

Overview of Eni’s Fuel Price Cap and Government Response

By Francesca Landini

Eni’s Announcement and Price Details

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italian state-controlled energy group Eni on Friday said it would cap fuel pump prices for at least one month, supporting Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's efforts to curb energy costs.

Specifics of the Cap

Eni said its Enilive unit would sell diesel at no more than €2.19 per litre and petrol at no more than €1.99 per litre, starting from Monday, saying it represented a discount of around 17 cents from current average prices.

Government Reaction

"The government thanks Eni for the important initiative," Meloni's office said in a statement, calling it "a commendable gesture of consideration for Italy."

Duration and Potential Extension of the Price Cap

The price cap will be valid for an initial period of 30 days, with the possibility of extending it through the end of the year, depending on market and supply trends, the company said.

Government Measures on Fuel Costs

Excise Duty Cuts and Tax Breaks

Meloni's administration has repeatedly renewed temporary cuts in fuel excise duties in recent months, spending around €2.8 billion, when also including tax breaks for truck drivers.

Recent and Upcoming Changes

The latest cut of around 12 cents per litre applies only to diesel and expires on Friday. It is set to be reduced to around 6 cents per litre from September 26 to October 5.

Market Context and Industry Response

Geopolitical and Supply Factors

Eni noted that geopolitical crises, combined with a shortage in Europe's refining capacity, had "driven fuel prices to levels that are extremely burdensome for Italian households and businesses."

Solidarity and Consumer Impact

It presented its price cap decision as "a further gesture of solidarity toward the country, consumers, and its customers," saying it had already refrained from fully passing on cost increases to consumers.

Consumer and Policy Reactions

National Consumers Union

The National Consumers Union also praised Eni's move, while suggesting that it could persuade the government to back off from mooted plans to introduce a windfall tax on energy companies.

Government Tax Policy

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has said he would prefer a coordinated move at the EU level but has not ruled out a domestic windfall tax, as the government prepares the 2027 budget law, to be unveiled next month.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Eni’s decision offers a roughly €0.17/litre discount on average prices (~€2.14 petrol, €2.28 diesel) (fuel-prices.eu)
  • The price cap aligns with repeated government excise duty cuts — including a cut of ~€0.12/l for diesel expiring Sept 25, then halved Sept 26–Oct 5 (live.euronext.com)
  • The move may relieve pressure on Meloni’s government amid talk of a windfall tax, while Eni frames it as solidarity in face of geopolitical strain and refining shortages (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What fuel price cap has Eni introduced in Italy?
Eni's Enilive unit capped diesel at €2.19/litre and petrol at €1.99/litre for at least one month.
Why did Eni decide to cap fuel prices?
Eni capped fuel prices to support the Italian government's efforts to curb rising energy costs and help consumers.
How long will Eni’s price cap last?
The price cap will last for an initial 30 days, with the possibility of extension depending on market trends.
What has the Italian government done to address high fuel costs?
The government has renewed temporary cuts in fuel excise duties, spending around €2.8 billion recently.
Could the price cap influence Italy's windfall tax plans?
The National Consumers Union suggested Eni’s move may reduce pressure for a windfall tax on energy companies.

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