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Truckers, commuters protest in Portugal against soaring fuel prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Truckers, commuters protest in Portugal against soaring fuel prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Truckers and Commuters Protest Soaring Fuel Prices Across Portugal

Nationwide Outcry Over Record Fuel Costs

Truckers Lead "Go-Slow" Convoy in North-Central Portugal

LISBON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hundreds of truckers took part in a "go-slow" convoy along a motorway in north-central Portugal on Friday, while commuters blared their horns on Lisbon's main bridge to protest against soaring fuel costs. 

Fuel Price Surge and Economic Impact

Fuel prices have reached all-time highs in Portugal due to supply disruptions related to the Iran war and refinery attacks linked to the war in Ukraine. Prices at the pump increased 24% in August year-on-year, with diesel hitting more than €2 ($2.28) per litre, according to Eurostat data. 

Convoy Route and Protester Demands

Trucks slowly rolled along the A1 motorway in a 150-km (93-mile) convoy from Paredes in the north to the central Portuguese city of Coimbra. Demonstrators demanded eligibility for the partial refunds of the tax on petroleum products enjoyed by freight and passenger transport companies. 

Video from state broadcaster RTP showed a truck leading the convoy bearing a sign reading: "Today, the trucks are stopping — but their importance isn't." 

Government Response and Planned Discussions

Speaking to reporters in Cascais, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Miguel Pinto Luz acknowledged the trucking industry had been "overlooked in some ways" in the measures taken so far to limit the impact of rising fuel prices.

He pledged to review their proposals and scheduled a meeting with the movement's representatives at the ministry next Monday.

Commuters Join Protests in Lisbon

Morning Honking Protest on April 25 Bridge

In Lisbon, commuters launched a honking protest at 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) while crossing the April 25 bridge, which connects the capital to the working-class outskirts on the southern bank of the Tagus river. 

Demands for Policy Changes and Ministerial Resignation

They called for the reinstatement of remote working — a policy temporarily applied during the COVID-19 pandemic – as well as the suspension of toll payments and the 23% value-added tax on fuel, Aristides Teixeira, spokesperson of the Ponte 25 de Abril Users' Association, told Lusa. 

The group also seeks the resignation of Environment Minister Maria Graça Carvalho over comments in which she suggested citizens drive more slowly to reduce their fuel consumption.  

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8779 euros)

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Diesel prices in Portugal have breached historic highs, surpassing €2.11 per litre by late August and ranking among the highest in Europe, prompting widespread unrest (reutersconnect.com).
  • Truckers organized a slow-moving convoy of over 400 vehicles across major motorways (A1, A41, A42) to demand inclusion in tax relief schemes available to transport firms (fr.euronews.com).
  • Commuters in Lisbon responded with a coordinated horn protest on the 25 de Abril Bridge, calling for reinstating remote work, suspending tolls and VAT on fuel, and demanding political accountability (fr.euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are fuel prices rising in Portugal?
Fuel prices in Portugal have surged due to supply disruptions from the Iran war and refinery attacks linked to the war in Ukraine.
How much have diesel prices increased in Portugal?
Diesel prices have risen over 24% year-on-year in August, exceeding €2 ($2.28) per litre according to Eurostat.
Who is protesting against fuel prices in Portugal?
Hundreds of truckers and commuters protested by organizing a 'go-slow' motorway convoy and a honking demonstration on Lisbon's bridge.
What are the protesters demanding?
Protesters demand partial fuel tax refunds for truckers, reinstatement of remote work, suspension of tolls, and VAT reduction on fuel.
What government response has there been to the protests?
The Infrastructure Minister pledged to review truckers' proposals and scheduled a meeting with protest representatives.

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