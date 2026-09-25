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AI messaging scam costs Italy's top bank Intesa millions, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI messaging scam costs Italy's top bank Intesa millions, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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AI Scam Hits Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s Top Bank, With €95 Million Loss

Details of the AI-Driven Fraud Incident

By Emilio Parodi

How the Scam Unfolded

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Fraudsters using AI to impersonate senior executives stole €95 million ($108 million) from Fideuram, the private banking arm of Italy's biggest lender Intesa Sanpaolo, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

More than half the funds were later recovered, but some €36 million remains missing, the sources said.

Initial Contact and Deception Tactics

The scheme, first reported by Corriere della Sera, began in February when then-Fideuram Chairman Paolo Molesini received what appeared to be a WhatsApp message from Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina seeking urgent help with an overseas transaction.

The fraudsters followed up with a phone call that appeared to come from a senior partner at a prominent law firm, confirming the instruction. According to the sources, the callers used AI technology to replicate the lawyer's voice.

Execution of the Fraudulent Transfers

Believing the request was genuine, Molesini instructed his finance department to arrange a series of transfers to foreign accounts, mainly in China and Hong Kong, the sources said.

Intesa Sanpaolo and Fideuram declined to comment.

Aftermath and Investigation

Recovery Efforts and Ongoing Investigation

Fideuram quickly detected irregularities in the transfers and alerted banks and authorities in several countries. Roughly €53 million was later recovered through cooperation between authorities in China, Portugal and Italy, according to the sources.

The remaining funds have not been traced after passing through a network of overseas accounts and being converted into cryptocurrencies, they said.

Neither Molesini nor any other Fideuram executives are under investigation, the sources said. However, Milan prosecutors have placed a foreign national living outside Europe under investigation on suspicion of computer fraud, one of the sources said.

Leadership Changes and Related Incidents

Molesini resigned as chairman in March citing personal reasons. At the time, Fideuram gave no further explanation for his departure.

Similar AI-Related Frauds

Last year, fraudsters using AI to mimic the voice of an Italian minister persuaded businessman Massimo Moratti to transfer nearly €1 million to an overseas account. The money was later recovered.

($1 = 0.8772 euros)

(Additional reporting by Valentina Za. Writing by Crispian Balmer. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • In February 2026, Paolo Molesini was duped by a fake WhatsApp message impersonating Intesa Sanpaolo CEO and a voice‑cloned lawyer, leading to €95 million in transfers (≈ $108 million) (milano.repubblica.it)
  • Over €59 million was recovered through coordinated efforts by authorities in China, Portugal, and Italy, but about €36 million was converted into cryptocurrencies and remains unrecovered (milano.repubblica.it)
  • The case underscores rising threats from AI‑facilitated fraud and has intensified focus on enhancing financial crime defenses, including AI‑based detection tools like those developed by Intesa Sanpaolo and public‑private consortia (group.intesasanpaolo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money was stolen in the AI scam at Intesa Sanpaolo’s Fideuram?
Fraudsters stole €95 million, with around €53 million later recovered and €36 million still missing.
How did the scammers impersonate bank executives?
They used AI tools to mimic voices and messages, convincing executives to authorize transfers.
What steps were taken after the fraud was discovered?
Fideuram alerted authorities and banks in several countries, helping recover part of the stolen funds.
Are any Fideuram executives under investigation?
No Fideuram executives are under investigation; a foreign national outside Europe is being investigated for computer fraud.
How was the stolen money laundered?
The funds were routed through overseas accounts, mainly in China and Hong Kong, and converted into cryptocurrencies.

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