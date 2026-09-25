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UK shares set for weekly gains as oil prices retreat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK shares set for weekly gains as oil prices retreat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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UK Shares Rise for Second Week as Oil Retreat Spurs Gains in Banks, Miners

Market Overview and Key Movers

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The main UK stock benchmarks rose on Friday and were set for weekly gains, as a retreat in crude oil prices helped lift risk appetite, with banks and mining shares leading the day's gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.41% to 10,723.98 points by 0952 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.71%, with both indexes on track for a second consecutive weekly gain.

Sector Performance Highlights

Banks and Financials

• Heavyweight banks climbed 1.4%, with HSBC up 1.3%, while Lloyds Banking and Standard Chartered each added around 2%.

Mining Shares

Precious Metals

• Precious metal miners jumped 2.5% as gold and silver prices rose after dropping sharply earlier this week.

Industrial Metals

• Industrial metal miners climbed 1.3% as copper prices nudged higher. Miners Glencore climbed 1.9% and Anglo American gained 1.6%.

Energy Sector

• Oil prices retreated after two sessions of gains, with investors weighing hopes of a US-Iran truce against the risk that stepped-up Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia could disrupt supply.

• Energy giants Shell lost around 1% and BP shed 3%.

• Reuters reported that BP is weighing a potential acquisition of US-based Devon Energy's operations in South Texas.

Broader Economic Indicators

Bond Yields

• Global government bond yields eased a touch after jumping earlier this week. The British benchmark 10-year gilt yield inched lower to 5.3682% after hitting a more than one-week high earlier this week.

Consumer Confidence

• British consumer confidence unexpectedly struck a more than two-year high this month as households grew more optimistic about their personal finances, according to a survey on Friday, adding to recent signs of resilience in the economy, market research firm GfK said.

Individual Stock Movers

• Among stocks, land and property regeneration company Harworth Group rose 4.9% after Peel Holdings-backed Goodweather Holdings raised its final offer to 187 pence per share

• Oil and gas producer Capricorn Energy gained 12.4% after Genel Energy raised its cash offer for the company to $436 million, topping a rival offer from DNO

(Reporting by Anand Gopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 gained ~0.4% (~10 724) and FTSE 250 climbed ~0.7%, both poised for weekly gains, as oil prices eased and risk appetite returned.
  • Banking and mining sectors led gains—HSBC up ~1.3%, Lloyds & Standard Chartered ~2%, precious metal miners +2.5%, industrial miners +1.3%.
  • BP is considering a potential acquisition of Devon Energy’s Eagle Ford shale assets in South Texas (valued ~$3.5–4.5 bn), signaling renewed focus on oil & gas growth.
  • UK consumer confidence rose to –13 in September, its highest level since August 2024, highlighting resilience despite inflation and spending pressures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK shares rise this week?
UK shares rose due to a retreat in oil prices, boosting risk appetite and leading to gains in banks and mining stocks.
Which UK stock indexes recorded gains?
The FTSE 100 index rose by 0.41% and the FTSE 250 climbed 0.71%, with both set for a second consecutive weekly gain.
How did oil prices impact energy and mining stocks?
Falling oil prices led to losses for energy giants Shell and BP, but higher metal prices boosted mining shares.
What recent deal activity was reported in the UK market?
BP is reportedly considering acquiring Devon Energy’s South Texas assets, and Genel Energy increased its offer for Capricorn Energy.
What is the state of UK consumer confidence?
UK consumer confidence hit a two-year high, reflecting increased optimism about personal finances.

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