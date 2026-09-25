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Russian drone hits central Kyiv killing a child, injuring at least seven people, Ukrainian officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian drone hits central Kyiv killing a child, injuring at least seven people, Ukrainian officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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News Ukraine Russia Conflict security

Russian Drone Hits Central Kyiv High-Rise, Killing Child and Injuring Seven

Details of the Russian Drone Attack in Kyiv and Odesa

Incident Overview

KYIV, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russian drone hit a high-rise building in central Kyiv on Friday morning, killing a child, while one person was killed in the southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.

Casualties and Damage in Kyiv

Victims of the Attack

Police said a 14-year-old boy was killed and at least seven other people were injured in a Russian drone attack on a 16-storey residential building in Kyiv's central Pechersk district.

Explosion and Immediate Aftermath

An explosion was heard near the centre, a Reuters journalist said.

Context of Recent Drone Attacks

Increased Frequency and Difficulty of Interception

Russia has been attacking Kyiv and the surrounding areas in recent weeks with near constant barrages of its faster and high-flying drones, that are harder to intercept.

Russian Denials

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in the war, triggered by its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Further Impacts and Official Statements

Additional Injuries and Fires

One person was injured in the overnight attack on the capital, emergency services said. The strikes caused fires in non-residential buildings in two city districts, they said.

Russian Military Claims

The Russian defence ministry said on Friday its forces carried out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics centres and vessels used by Ukraine's armed forces.

Odesa Region Attacks

Governor's Report

Separately, Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said one person was killed and another one injured in a series of "massive" Russian strikes on a residential area and logistics premises of a postal operator.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dan Flynn in Kyiv and Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • The September 25 strike in Kyiv reflects a sustained escalation in Russian drone usage, particularly high‑speed, high‑altitude drones that are more difficult to intercept (investing.com).
  • This tragic incident underscores the heightened vulnerability of civilians in urban areas, with children among the casualties—continuing a disturbing pattern of civilian harm despite Russian denials of deliberate targeting (ukraine.ohchr.org).
  • Strikes on residential clusters and logistics hubs in Odesa and Kyiv mirror documented tactics aimed at coercing populations and disrupting civilian life—violating international humanitarian law (documents.un.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in central Kyiv during the Russian drone attack?
A Russian drone struck a 16-storey residential building in Kyiv's Pechersk district, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring at least seven others.
Were there casualties in other Ukrainian regions?
Yes, in the Odesa region, one person was killed and another injured during a series of Russian strikes on residential and logistics areas.
What did Russian officials say about the drone strikes?
The Russian defence ministry stated that its drones targeted Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics centres, and military vessels.
How often have these drone attacks been happening in Kyiv?
Kyiv and surrounding areas have faced near constant Russian drone attacks in recent weeks with increased frequency.
Do Russian authorities admit to targeting civilians?
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

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