Russian Drone Hits Central Kyiv High-Rise, Killing Child and Injuring Seven

Details of the Russian Drone Attack in Kyiv and Odesa

Incident Overview

KYIV, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russian drone hit a high-rise building in central Kyiv on Friday morning, killing a child, while one person was killed in the southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.

Casualties and Damage in Kyiv

Victims of the Attack

Police said a 14-year-old boy was killed and at least seven other people were injured in a Russian drone attack on a 16-storey residential building in Kyiv's central Pechersk district.

Explosion and Immediate Aftermath

An explosion was heard near the centre, a Reuters journalist said.

Context of Recent Drone Attacks

Increased Frequency and Difficulty of Interception

Russia has been attacking Kyiv and the surrounding areas in recent weeks with near constant barrages of its faster and high-flying drones, that are harder to intercept.

Russian Denials

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in the war, triggered by its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Further Impacts and Official Statements

Additional Injuries and Fires

One person was injured in the overnight attack on the capital, emergency services said. The strikes caused fires in non-residential buildings in two city districts, they said.

Russian Military Claims

The Russian defence ministry said on Friday its forces carried out overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian defence industry facilities, logistics centres and vessels used by Ukraine's armed forces.

Odesa Region Attacks

Governor's Report

Separately, Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said one person was killed and another one injured in a series of "massive" Russian strikes on a residential area and logistics premises of a postal operator.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dan Flynn in Kyiv and Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Michael Perry)