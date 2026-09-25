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Finance

Soccer-EFL seeks £1 billion from Premier League over five years, Sky reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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English Football League Seeks £1 Billion in Revenue Sharing from Premier League

Details of the Revenue Sharing Proposal

Background of the Negotiations

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The English Football League has asked for payment of £1 billion ($1.3 billion) over five years from the Premier League amid ongoing negotiations for a new revenue-sharing deal in English football, Sky News reported on Friday.

Annual Payment Breakdown

Premier League clubs were told at a meeting on Thursday that the EFL was seeking annual payments of £207 million over five years, the report added.

Previous Proposals and Existing Funding

Media reports said earlier this year that the Premier League had proposed paying £1.5 billion over 10 years, in addition to existing funding provided by the top flight.

Comments from Stakeholders

An EFL spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, citing ongoing discussions. Reuters has contacted the Premier League for comment.

Current Financial Support

Media reports said that the Premier League paid around £137 million to the three lower leagues under the EFL umbrella last season, including the second-tier Championship, League One and League Two.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Purulia, IndiaEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • The EFL is seeking £1 billion total (about £207 million per year) from the Premier League over five years to rebalance revenue sharing in English football. (premierleague.com)
  • Earlier this year, the Premier League reportedly proposed a longer-term deal of £1.5 billion over ten years, supplementing existing funding arrangements. (reddit.com)
  • In the previous season, the Premier League distributed approximately £137 million to the three EFL divisions under current solidarity and parachute payment schemes. (publications.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding is the EFL seeking from the Premier League?
The English Football League is seeking £1 billion over five years from the Premier League.
What amount did the Premier League propose earlier this year?
The Premier League had earlier proposed paying £1.5 billion over 10 years in addition to existing funding.
How much did the Premier League pay to EFL leagues last season?
The Premier League paid around £137 million to the EFL’s three lower leagues in the last season.
Why did the EFL spokesperson decline to comment?
The EFL spokesperson declined to comment due to ongoing discussions between the parties.
Which leagues are included under the EFL umbrella?
The EFL umbrella includes the Championship, League One, and League Two.

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