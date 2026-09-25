English Football League Seeks £1 Billion in Revenue Sharing from Premier League

Details of the Revenue Sharing Proposal

Background of the Negotiations

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The English Football League has asked for payment of £1 billion ($1.3 billion) over five years from the Premier League amid ongoing negotiations for a new revenue-sharing deal in English football, Sky News reported on Friday.

Annual Payment Breakdown

Premier League clubs were told at a meeting on Thursday that the EFL was seeking annual payments of £207 million over five years, the report added.

Previous Proposals and Existing Funding

Media reports said earlier this year that the Premier League had proposed paying £1.5 billion over 10 years, in addition to existing funding provided by the top flight.

Comments from Stakeholders

An EFL spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, citing ongoing discussions. Reuters has contacted the Premier League for comment.

Current Financial Support

Media reports said that the Premier League paid around £137 million to the three lower leagues under the EFL umbrella last season, including the second-tier Championship, League One and League Two.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Purulia, IndiaEditing by Toby Davis)