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Finance

UK's Pinewood Technologies shareholders approve $721 million Ridgeview takeover

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Pinewood Technologies Shareholders Approve $721M Ridgeview Takeover in UK

Main Details of the Pinewood Technologies Takeover

Shareholder Approval and Voting Results

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shareholders of British automotive software firm Pinewood Technologies on Friday approved a £545 million ($721.14 million) take-private deal by US private equity firm Ridgeview Partners. 

• At a shareholder meeting on Friday, 99.76% of votes cast were in support of the takeover.

Board Recommendation and Offer Details

Board Endorsement

• Pinewood's board in August had recommended Ridgeview’s offer valuing the company at £4.48 per share in cash.

Private Equity Interest in UK Tech Firms

• Pinewood is the latest London-listed technology company to attract private equity interest as buyout firms continue to target UK-listed businesses seen as undervalued.

Deal Timeline and Effectiveness

Expected Completion Date

• The deal is expected to become effective on October 9.

Pinewood Technologies Business Overview

Platform and Services

• Pinewood provides a cloud-based platform to help car dealerships and manufacturers manage everything from vehicle sales and customer relationships to repairs and accounting.

Competing Bids and Market Performance

Apax Partners' Interest

• Pinewood had also attracted interest from Apax Partners in January, with an offer valuing it at 500 pence-per-share. But the private equity firm withdrew its approach in February citing challenging market conditions.

Share Price Performance

• Shares of Pinewood have gained about 24.16% year-to-date.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.7557 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia and Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Shareholders backed Ridgeview’s £4.48‑a‑share cash offer by 99.76 %, underscoring strong support.
  • Board recommendation followed earlier interest from Apax Partners at 500 pence per share, which was later withdrawn.
  • The takeover values Pinewood at about £545 million and is set to close on October 9, moving the company into private ownership.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Pinewood Technologies?
US private equity firm Ridgeview Partners is acquiring Pinewood Technologies for £545 million ($721 million).
What percentage of Pinewood shareholders approved the takeover?
At the shareholder meeting, 99.76% of votes cast supported the Ridgeview takeover.
When is the Pinewood takeover expected to become effective?
The Pinewood Technologies takeover by Ridgeview Partners is expected to become effective on October 9.
What does Pinewood Technologies do?
Pinewood Technologies provides a cloud-based platform for car dealerships and manufacturers to manage vehicle sales, customer relationships, repairs, and accounting.
Which other firm showed interest in Pinewood Technologies?
Apax Partners also showed interest with a competing offer in January but later withdrew due to market conditions.

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