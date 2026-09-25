Manchester City Guilty of Nearly All Premier League Financial Breaches
Manchester City Found Guilty of Financial Rule Breaches
Details of the Breaches
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Manchester City have been found guilty of all but one of the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, The Athletic and The Times reported on Friday.
Club's Response and Next Steps
The club are expected to appeal, the reports added.
Official Statements
Neither City nor the Premier League were available for comment.
(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Goa, Lori Ewing in ManchesterEditing by Toby Davis)