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Finance

Soccer-Man City found guilty on all but one of 115 charges, reports say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Manchester City Guilty of Nearly All Premier League Financial Breaches

Manchester City Found Guilty of Financial Rule Breaches

Details of the Breaches

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Manchester City have been found guilty of all but one of the 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, The Athletic and The Times reported on Friday.

Club's Response and Next Steps

The club are expected to appeal, the reports added.

Official Statements

Neither City nor the Premier League were available for comment.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Goa, Lori Ewing in ManchesterEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Independent commission has ruled against City on nearly all charges, signaling widespread violations of financial regulations (reddit.com).
  • The verdict stems from alleged rule‐breaking between 2009 and 2018, encompassing inaccurate financial reporting, failure to provide player/manager remuneration details, FFP and PSR breaches, and refusal to cooperate with investigation (bbc.co.uk).
  • While the ruling is unprecedented in English football, the independent commission’s sanctions remain undecided, and the club is expected to appeal, potentially prolonging the resolution (independent.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Premier League financial rule breaches was Manchester City found guilty of?
Manchester City were found guilty of all but one of the 115 alleged breaches.
Will Manchester City appeal the verdict on financial breaches?
Reports indicate that Manchester City are expected to appeal the verdict.
Who reported Manchester City's financial breach verdicts?
The verdicts were reported by The Athletic and The Times.
Were Manchester City or the Premier League available for comment?
Neither Manchester City nor the Premier League were available for comment.

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