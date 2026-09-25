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Airbus shares dip as best-selling jet faces quality glitch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus shares dip as best-selling jet faces quality glitch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Airbus Shares Dip Amid Quality Flaw in Hundreds of A321neo Jets

Airbus Faces Fuselage Coating Issue Affecting A321neo Jets

Market Reaction to Quality Flaw Announcement

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Airbus fell more than 1% on Friday after the European planemaker said it had discovered a quality flaw inside the fuselage of hundreds of best-selling A321neo jets.

Details of the Quality Flaw

Nature of the Fuselage Issue

Confirming a report in The Air Current, Airbus said the problem involved coatings applied to a structural component of the forward fuselage, but did not pose an immediate safety risk.

Impact on Deliveries and Repairs

It did not immediately respond to a query on whether deliveries could be affected, but said a repair had been found.

Stock Performance and Industry Context

Comparison with CAC 40 Blue-Chip Stocks

Shares in the planemaker fell around 1.3% in early trading, lagging other CAC 40 blue-chip stocks.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Piotr Lipinski; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • The quality flaw affects approximately 500 A321neo aircraft (around 250 in service and 250 in production), potentially impacting corrosion resistance in fuselage stringers; Airbus says there’s no safety risk and a remedy has been found.
  • Airbus is under pressure to increase A320 family production to 75 jets per month, and this defect—its second fuselage‑related issue in about nine months—could strain delivery schedules despite the company's full‑year guidance remaining unchanged.
  • Market reaction saw Airbus shares drop about 1.3%, underperforming other CAC 40 blue‑chips amid growing scrutiny of its industrial quality control amid aggressive ramp‑up ambitions.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Airbus shares fall?
Airbus shares fell after the company disclosed a quality flaw inside the fuselage of hundreds of A321neo jets.
What is the nature of the quality flaw in the A321neo jets?
The flaw involves coatings applied to a structural component in the forward fuselage of the A321neo.
Does the flaw pose any immediate safety risk?
No, Airbus stated that the flaw does not pose an immediate safety risk.
Has Airbus found a repair for the affected jets?
Yes, Airbus confirmed that a repair solution has been found for the issue.
How much did Airbus shares drop following the news?
Airbus shares fell by approximately 1.3% in early trading.

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