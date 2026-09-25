Airbus Shares Dip Amid Quality Flaw in Hundreds of A321neo Jets

Airbus Faces Fuselage Coating Issue Affecting A321neo Jets

Market Reaction to Quality Flaw Announcement

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Airbus fell more than 1% on Friday after the European planemaker said it had discovered a quality flaw inside the fuselage of hundreds of best-selling A321neo jets.

Details of the Quality Flaw

Nature of the Fuselage Issue

Confirming a report in The Air Current, Airbus said the problem involved coatings applied to a structural component of the forward fuselage, but did not pose an immediate safety risk.

Impact on Deliveries and Repairs

It did not immediately respond to a query on whether deliveries could be affected, but said a repair had been found.

Stock Performance and Industry Context

Comparison with CAC 40 Blue-Chip Stocks

Shares in the planemaker fell around 1.3% in early trading, lagging other CAC 40 blue-chip stocks.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Piotr Lipinski; Editing by Jan Harvey)