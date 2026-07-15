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UK's Reform calls for 'full security' for lawmakers after politician's murder - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Reform calls for 'full security' for lawmakers after politician's murder

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Politics security UK Reform UK Lawmakers

Reform UK Seeks Enhanced Security for Lawmakers Following Ann Widdecombe’s Murder

Calls for Increased Protection and Political Response

Reform UK's Security Demands After Widdecombe's Murder

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's populist Reform UK called on Wednesday for all lawmakers to be given "full security" if they want it after the murder of Ann Widdecombe, a prominent member of the party led by veteran Brexit campaigner, Nigel Farage.

At a news conference, Zia Yusuf, Reform's home affairs policy chief, accused other politicians and the media of fuelling hostility against the party, which, he said, had led to death threats against Farage and other lawmakers.

Tributes to Ann Widdecombe and Security Concerns

Paying tribute to Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former Conservative minister who was found murdered in her home last week, Yusuf said lawmakers needed better security provision. A British man has been arrested.

"If Reform win the next general election ... I will ensure that all members of parliament, of all parties, are provided with round-the-clock protection," Yusuf said.

"We will also allocate significant new resources to protect former politicians still active in public life."

Context: Rising Threats Against UK Politicians

In Britain, politicians are no strangers to abuse from the public, but in recent years many lawmakers have said the tone has become increasingly ugly and dangerous, with some changing their routines and behaviour to avoid confrontation.

Previous Attacks on Lawmakers

In 2021, Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in a church by a man inspired by Islamic State. Five years earlier, Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed by a Nazi-obsessed attacker during the Brexit campaign.

Security for Nigel Farage and Other Lawmakers

Yusuf said Farage, who is under pressure over funds he received from wealthy donors, had received almost 600 death threats since February.

Funding Security Measures

That was why, he said, Farage had accepted donations to fund his own security detail — an argument, among others, the Reform leader has used to justify his acceptance of a £5 million ($6.70 million) donation from a billionaire cryptocurrency investor.

"Those who question Nigel Farage's need for security should stop," Yusuf said.

Existing Security Measures for Lawmakers

Security measures were bolstered after Cox's murder, with lawmakers offered panic buttons and additional locks at their homes and offices. After Amess' murder, the Conservative government and parliament offered lawmakers trained security protection when meeting voters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth PiperEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Counter-terrorism police are now leading the murder investigation into Ann Widdecombe, who was found dead at her Devon home; motives—including potential ideological or political factors—remain under scrutiny. (apnews.com)
  • Reform UK reports that Nigel Farage has received at least 597 death threats since February, prompting him to fund his own security; the party is calling for government-backed full security for all MPs on request. (reformparty.uk)
  • Following Widdecombe’s death, Reform MPs have been provided with 24-hour security paid for by the party; the Home Secretary and parliamentary authorities have offered standardized security provisions across parties. (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Reform UK called for full security for lawmakers?
Reform UK made the call following the murder of Ann Widdecombe and reports of increased threats and hostility towards politicians.
Who was Ann Widdecombe and what happened to her?
Ann Widdecombe was a prominent Reform UK and former Conservative politician who was found murdered in her home.
What security measures are currently available to UK lawmakers?
Current measures include panic buttons, additional locks, and trained security when meeting voters, especially after recent attacks.
How has Nigel Farage been affected by security threats?
Nigel Farage has received nearly 600 death threats since February and uses donations to fund his personal security.

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