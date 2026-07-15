Czech Foreign Ministry Confirms Detention of Czech Citizen in China
Details Surrounding the Detention Incident
Official Statement from the Czech Foreign Ministry
PRAGUE, July 15 (Reuters) - A Czech citizen has been detained in China, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that its officials were in consular contact with him.
The ministry said it would not provide more details.
Media Reports and Additional Information
Source of the Report
The ministry statement came after Czech news website www.seznamzpravy.cz reported, citing a source, that a Czech businessman active in China was detained by Chinese security forces at an airport at the end of June.
Reporting Journalists
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet)