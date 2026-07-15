Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 4,829, government says

Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 4,829, Thousands Injured and Homeless
Impact and Aftermath of the Venezuela Earthquakes
Updated Death Toll
July 15 (Reuters) - The death toll from twin earthquakes in Venezuela last month has risen to 4,829, according to figures released by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Wednesday.
Injuries and Displacement
Number of Injured
The number of injured in the June 24 quakes was unchanged at 16,740, while 17,907 people remained homeless.
Homelessness Crisis
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Natalia Siniawski)