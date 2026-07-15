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Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 4,829, government says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Death toll from Venezuela quakes rises to 4,829, government says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Disaster Headline News

Venezuela Earthquake Death Toll Climbs to 4,829, Thousands Injured and Homeless

Impact and Aftermath of the Venezuela Earthquakes

Updated Death Toll

July 15 (Reuters) - The death toll from twin earthquakes in Venezuela last month has risen to 4,829, according to figures released by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Wednesday.

Injuries and Displacement

Number of Injured

The number of injured in the June 24 quakes was unchanged at 16,740, while 17,907 people remained homeless.

Homelessness Crisis

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Natalia Siniawski)

Key Takeaways

  • The mortuary count surged from 4,490 on July 12 to 4,829 as of July 15, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez (investing.com).
  • The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reports the health response is shifting into early recovery—restoring services, rehabilitating 38 damaged health facilities, and deploying 17 international Emergency Medical Teams that have treated 8,489 patients and carried out 148 surgeries (paho.org).
  • Humanitarian concerns are mounting: chronic illnesses, diarrheal disease, and protection risks have surged in quake-hit regions, especially La Guaira, where half of health professionals were directly affected (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current death toll from the Venezuela earthquakes?
The death toll has risen to 4,829 according to government data.
How many people were injured in the Venezuela earthquakes?
The number of injured remains unchanged at 16,740.
How many people are homeless after the Venezuela earthquakes?
A total of 17,907 people remain homeless following the quakes.
When did the Venezuela earthquakes occur?
The twin earthquakes took place on June 24.
Who released the latest figures about the Venezuela earthquakes?
Top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez released the updated figures.

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