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Iran summons British envoy over IRGC designation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Sanctions

Iran Summons British Ambassador Over UK Designation of Revolutionary Guard

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Following UK’s Designation of IRGC

Iran's Response to UK Actions

July 15 (Reuters) - Iran summoned Britain's ambassador to Tehran on Wednesday after London designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) under the UK's Countering State Threats Act, warning the move would "not go unanswered," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement carried by Tasnim news agency.

Background of the UK’s Decision

The move came a day after Britain summoned Iran's Charge d'Affaires Ali Nasimfar in London over what the UK government said was ​Iran's role in directing proxy groups to carry ‌out attacks across Europe in recent months.

Details of the IRGC Designation

Britain on Monday designated the IRGC and a linked ​group as ​a security ⁠threat under new powers aimed at preventing foreign states from using proxies for activities such as ​surveillance and sabotage.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Yomna Ehab)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK invoked powers under the newly passed National Security (State Threats) Act 2026 to designate the IRGC and linked groups such as IMCR and the Russian GRU VC, creating new criminal offences like supporting or facilitating their activities, punishable by up to life imprisonment. (gov.uk)
  • This move follows a wave of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish and Israeli‑linked sites, including the March arson of ambulances in London, attributed to the IMCR and reportedly directed by Iran’s Qods Force. (gov.uk)
  • Iran condemned the designation as an “unjustified” and “provocative” violation of international law, defending the IRGC as a sovereign institution vital to national defence and counter‑terrorism, and warned it would not go unanswered. (tasnimnews.ir)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iran summon the British ambassador?
Iran summoned the British ambassador in response to the UK's designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a security threat.
What legislation did the UK use to designate the IRGC?
The UK designated the IRGC under the Countering State Threats Act, aimed at preventing foreign proxy activities.
What was Iran's reaction to the UK's move?
Iran warned that the UK's designation of the IRGC would 'not go unanswered,' signaling diplomatic retaliation.
What prompted Britain to take action against the IRGC?
Britain acted after alleging Iran's role in directing proxy attacks across Europe in recent months.

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