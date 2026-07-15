Iran Summons British Ambassador Over UK Designation of Revolutionary Guard
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Following UK’s Designation of IRGC
Iran's Response to UK Actions
July 15 (Reuters) - Iran summoned Britain's ambassador to Tehran on Wednesday after London designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) under the UK's Countering State Threats Act, warning the move would "not go unanswered," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement carried by Tasnim news agency.
Background of the UK’s Decision
The move came a day after Britain summoned Iran's Charge d'Affaires Ali Nasimfar in London over what the UK government said was Iran's role in directing proxy groups to carry out attacks across Europe in recent months.
Details of the IRGC Designation
Britain on Monday designated the IRGC and a linked group as a security threat under new powers aimed at preventing foreign states from using proxies for activities such as surveillance and sabotage.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly and Yomna Ehab)