UK Police Charge Teenager With Terrorism Connected to London Mosque Plot
Details of the Terrorism Charge and Investigation
Arrest and Discovery of Evidence
LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British police have charged a 14-year-old boy with a terrorism offence linked to extreme right-wing ideology over an alleged plan to attack two mosques in south London.
The boy was arrested last week over criminal damage to a car, but police searches found documents that led to a charge of "conduct in preparation for giving effect to an intention to conduct acts of terrorism".
Police and Community Response
“This is a very serious terrorism charge against a young boy and likely to be highly concerning to the public and the local community," Helen Flanagan, head of Counter-Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement released on Wednesday.
Assessment of Threat and Support Measures
Police said they did not believe the case pointed to a wider threat, but added that they had offered support to the mosques.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)