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Headlines

UK police charge 14-year-old boy with terrorism offence over mosque plot

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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UK Police Charge Teenager With Terrorism Connected to London Mosque Plot

Details of the Terrorism Charge and Investigation

Arrest and Discovery of Evidence

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British police have charged a 14-year-old boy with a terrorism offence linked to extreme right-wing ideology over an alleged plan to attack two mosques in south London.

The boy was arrested last week over criminal damage to a car, but police searches found documents that led to a charge of "conduct in preparation for giving effect to an intention to conduct acts of terrorism".

Police and Community Response

“This is a very serious terrorism charge against a young boy and likely to be highly concerning to the public and the local community," Helen Flanagan, head of Counter-Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Assessment of Threat and Support Measures

Police said they did not believe the case pointed to a wider threat, but added that they had offered support to the mosques.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The boy, initially arrested for criminal damage, is now charged under terrorism law for preparing a mosque attack, highlighting the growing concern over youth involvement in far‑right extremism.
  • UK counter‑terrorism statistics show increasing numbers of under‑18s involved in related investigations—39 arrests in 2025 alone—with significant representation of extreme right‑wing ideology.
  • Despite the gravity of the case, authorities say there's no evidence of a broader threat and have offered support to the targeted mosques, amid a heightened right‑wing extremist threat environment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the 14-year-old boy in London charged with terrorism?
The boy was charged after police found documents during a search indicating he was preparing to carry out acts of terrorism targeting two mosques.
Was the terrorism charge related to a wider threat?
Police stated they do not believe the case pointed to a wider threat but offered support to the affected mosques.
How was the 14-year-old initially apprehended?
He was originally arrested for criminal damage to a car, which led to police searches and the subsequent terrorism charge.
What ideology was linked to the alleged plot?
The alleged terrorism plot was linked to extreme right-wing ideology.

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