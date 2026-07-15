UK Police Charge Teenager With Terrorism Connected to London Mosque Plot

Details of the Terrorism Charge and Investigation

Arrest and Discovery of Evidence

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - British police have charged a 14-year-old boy with a terrorism offence linked to extreme right-wing ideology over an alleged plan to attack two mosques in south London.

The boy was arrested last week over criminal damage to a car, but police searches found documents that led to a charge of "conduct in preparation for giving effect to an intention to conduct acts of terrorism".

Police and Community Response

“This is a very serious terrorism charge against a young boy and likely to be highly concerning to the public and the local community," Helen Flanagan, head of Counter-Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Assessment of Threat and Support Measures

Police said they did not believe the case pointed to a wider threat, but added that they had offered support to the mosques.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey)