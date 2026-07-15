Russian Missiles Hit Kyiv Districts; Alert Lifted After Series of Explosions

Overview of Missile Strikes in Kyiv

Initial Attack and Impacted Areas

July 16 (Reuters) - Russian missiles struck at least two districts in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Thursday, triggering fires before an all-clear was declared, officials said.

Details from Local Authorities

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said a storage area was struck in a suburb in the west of the city and debris hit the ground in an area on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River. He said fires broke out in both areas.

Eyewitness Accounts and Aftermath

Reuters witnesses heard a series of explosions in the city.

Resolution and Official Statements

The air alert was lifted after about an hour.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)