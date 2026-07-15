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Russia says Ukrainian drone kills chief engineer at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says Ukrainian drone kills chief engineer at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Chief Engineer

Incident Overview and International Reactions

Details of the Attack

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - The chief engineer at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been killed by a Ukrainian drone near the station, the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Wednesday.

Alexei Likhachev said in a statement that a Ukrainian drone had struck a service car between the plant's site and the town of Enerhodar, killing the engineer, Alexander Yakovlev, and the driver.

Background of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Russian Control and Ongoing Conflict

Russian forces seized the plant in southeastern Ukraine, Europe's largest with six reactors, in the first weeks of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Each side has since regularly accused the other of military actions that endanger nuclear safety.

The city of Enerhodar, where most of the nuclear station's staff live, has been a frequent target of attacks.

Reactions from Russian Officials

Statements from Rosatom and the Kremlin

Likhachev said the failure of Western countries to react to attacks on the plant "encourages escalation of terrorist acts by the Ukrainian government," adding that attacks on the area had killed 13 people and injured 48 over the past 2 1/2 months.

Russian Foreign Ministry Response

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, writing on Telegram, said: "This is a crime of the Kyiv regime that Grossi must finally see — we demand a clear statement condemning this killing from the relevant international bodies, first and foremost the IAEA."

The Kremlin last Friday accused Ukraine of escalating what it called "terror" actions against the power station. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukraine of carrying out strikes against civilian infrastructure and against infrastructure directly related to the plant.

International and IAEA Response

IAEA Condemnation

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, condemned the incident, while making no specific mention of Ukraine or Russia.

Grossi said it "represents an unacceptable attack on the plant and its management, seriously threatening nuclear safety."

Absence of Ukrainian Comment

There was no immediate comment on the latest incident from Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Ron Popeski and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is Europe’s largest, with six VVER‑1000 reactors under Russian control since early 2022 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev blamed Ukraine and Western inaction, citing 13 deaths and 48 injuries near the plant over the past 2½ months (internazionale.it).
  • IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi condemned the attack as “unacceptable,” highlighting damage to vital fire‑fighting infrastructure in Enerhodar that undermines nuclear safety (ebs.publicnow.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant drone attack?
The chief engineer Alexander Yakovlev and a driver were killed when a Ukrainian drone struck a service car near the plant.
Who controls the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian forces.
What has the International Atomic Energy Agency said about the incident?
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi condemned the attack, saying it threatens nuclear safety, without naming a specific party.
How has Russia reacted to the attacks on the nuclear plant?
Russian officials accused Ukraine of escalating 'terror' actions and called for international condemnation.
Where did the drone attack occur near the Zaporizhzhia plant?
The drone strike hit a service car between the plant's site and the town of Enerhodar.

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