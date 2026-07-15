GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Exclusive-US strikes on Iran strengthen Trump's options for new escalation, officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Exclusive-US strikes on Iran strengthen Trump's options for new escalation, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Defense

US Strikes on Iran Boost Military Options for Trump, Experts Note

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

US Military Actions and Strategic Implications

Recent US Strikes and Their Objectives

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - Recent waves of U.S. strikes on Iran aimed at forcing open the Strait of Hormuz are also targeting Iranian military capabilities the U.S. would want to destroy before executing more complex operations against Iran, three U.S. officials said.

The officials, who were granted anonymity to discuss military matters, said the strikes effectively strengthen additional military options for President Donald Trump, who has kept the world guessing about his next steps after notifying Congress last weekend of a formal resumption of conflict with Iran.

Now in its fifth month, the Iran war continues to rage after the unraveling of a memorandum of understanding that was meant to stop the fighting and pave the way for a peace agreement.

Despite heavy blows to Iran's military since the start of the U.S. and Israeli campaign on February 28, Tehran retains significant drone and missile capability and has attacked passing tankers as well as its Gulf neighbors.

The U.S. military has said its latest bombings have targeted Iranian air defense systems, coastal radar, missile and drone sites as well as small boats and other maritime assets.

Shaping Operations for Future Engagements

One of the U.S. officials said the strikes could be seen as "shaping operations" that are degrading Iranian defenses in case the U.S. military was ordered to carry out more intensive operations in the future.

"This is helping set the stage, if needed," the official said.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Expanding Military Options for Trump

Potential Deployment Scenarios

MILITARY OPTIONS

Reuters in March reported on U.S. military planning to create options to deploy U.S. troops to Iran's shoreline to better secure the Strait. At the time, officials said the Trump administration had also discussed sending ground forces to Iran's Kharg Island, the hub for 90% of Iran's oil exports. Such an operation would be risky, since Iran could shower the island with missiles and drones from the mainland.

Trump said on Tuesday he had ordered his military to avoid striking Iran's oil facilities during previous strikes against Kharg island. But he has left open the option of taking the island.

"If we degrade them far enough and deep enough back, I would do that," he told Fox News.

Nuclear Program Threats

Trump has also threatened to attack a site linked to Iran's nuclear program known as Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified facility buried deep underground near one of Tehran's main nuclear sites.

Expert Opinions on Military Strategy

Mark Cancian, a retired U.S. Marine officer at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Trump's willingness to publicly discuss military options like seizing Kharg island was a double-edged sword.

It could aid diplomacy by putting the Iranians on edge. But it's "bad for the military, because we're saying where we might be going," he said.

Tactical Wins Versus Strategic Stalemate

Assessment of US-Iran Conflict Outcomes

TACTICAL WINS, STRATEGIC STALEMATE

Critics of Trump's war with Iran, including within the U.S. Congress, say that while it achieved tactical victories that destroyed big swathes of Iran's conventional military and defense industrial base, it failed strategically to win concessions from Tehran.

It also prompted Iran to exert unprecedented leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for a fifth of the world's crude output. Even if its conventional navy was largely destroyed, it could still attack commercial vessels using capabilities like drones and rockets.

Internal US Debate on Future Actions

That has led to a debate within the Trump administration about the best way forward, U.S. officials say. A fourth official said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been an advocate of escalating the military operation against Iran.

Diplomatic and Strategic Messaging

Imran Bayoumi, a former Pentagon official now with the Atlantic Council, said Trump's sweeping comments in recent days on Iran appeared to be aimed at pressuring Iran in negotiations and keeping Tehran unsure about his military's next steps.

"I would separate the noise from the actions," Bayoumi said. "I would expect the discussions between him and his national security team are looking a bit different than what he's posting online."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Don Durfee and Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Recent U.S. strikes in the Gulf are intended to degrade Iranian defenses and facilitate more complex future operations (‘shaping operations’) (apnews.com)
  • Kharg Island, which handles ~90% of Iran’s oil exports, remains a strategic objective—even though seizing it poses high risk to U.S. forces (investing.com)
  • Trump has publicly indicated potential strikes on nuclear-linked Pickaxe Mountain, signaling continued escalation options (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of recent US strikes on Iran?
Recent US strikes target Iran's military capabilities and aim to force open the Strait of Hormuz, while setting the stage for possible future operations.
How do these strikes impact President Trump's military options?
The strikes degrade Iranian defenses, broadening Trump's options for escalation or more complex military operations if needed.
What is the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz?
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil exports, with about 20% of the world’s crude passing through it.
How has Iran responded to the US and Israeli campaign?
Despite military losses, Iran has retained drone and missile capabilities and continues to attack tankers and threaten Gulf neighbors.
What risks are involved with further US military escalation in Iran?
Escalation could provoke missile and drone attacks on US forces or interests, especially around key sites like Kharg Island and nuclear facilities.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Iran summons British envoy over IRGC designation

Iran summons British envoy over IRGC designation

Image for Exclusive-Airbus, Boeing fly parts on giant Antonov jet to ease supply snags

Exclusive-Airbus, Boeing fly parts on giant Antonov jet to ease supply snags

Image for OECD says global minimum tax boosted revenue, not job losses

OECD says global minimum tax boosted revenue, not job losses

Image for Pentair shares dip 17% on dour forecast amid weak pool sales

Pentair shares dip 17% on dour forecast amid weak pool sales

Image for The legal status of assisted dying in different countries

The legal status of assisted dying in different countries

Image for Serbia pledges aid to Ukraine but ducks call for more pressure on Russia

Serbia pledges aid to Ukraine but ducks call for more pressure on Russia

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for IOC defends Russian Olympic Committee reinstatement after EU countries call for funding cuts
IOC defends Russian Olympic Committee reinstatement after EU countries call for funding cuts
Image for UK police charge 14-year-old boy with terrorism offence over mosque plot
UK police charge 14-year-old boy with terrorism offence over mosque plot
Image for Explainer-What is Pickaxe Mountain, the Iranian nuclear-linked site threatened by Trump?
Explainer-What is Pickaxe Mountain, the Iranian nuclear-linked site threatened by Trump?
Image for Lebanon, Israel conclude US-brokered talks on 'pilot zones' in Rome
Lebanon, Israel conclude US-brokered talks on 'pilot zones' in Rome
Image for Czech citizen detained in China, Czech foreign ministry says
Czech citizen detained in China, Czech foreign ministry says
Image for Russia says foreign troops sent to Ukraine after a peace deal would be legitimate targets
Russia says foreign troops sent to Ukraine after a peace deal would be legitimate targets
Image for UK police arrest man who threatened to shoot Nigel Farage, Telegraph says
UK police arrest man who threatened to shoot Nigel Farage, Telegraph says
Image for UK's Reform calls for 'full security' for lawmakers after politician's murder
UK's Reform calls for 'full security' for lawmakers after politician's murder
Image for Morocco releases dissident journalist Ali Lmrabet
Morocco releases dissident journalist Ali Lmrabet
Image for US says it has begun new wave of strikes on Iran
US says it has begun new wave of strikes on Iran
Image for Information from NATO member states shows Russia attempted sabotage, Latvia's president says
Information from NATO member states shows Russia attempted sabotage, Latvia's president says
Image for Kremlin rejects Lithuanian allegations of planned Russian attacks as 'scare stories'
Kremlin rejects Lithuanian allegations of planned Russian attacks as 'scare stories'
View All Headlines Posts