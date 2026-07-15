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Headlines

Morocco releases dissident journalist Ali Lmrabet

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Morocco Releases Dissident Journalist Ali Lmrabet Amid Defamation Probe

Details Surrounding the Release and Investigation

Background of Ali Lmrabet's Arrest

RABAT, July 15 (Reuters) - A Moroccan prosecutor said on Wednesday he had ordered the release of veteran journalist and political commentator Ali Lmrabet after questioning him, although an investigation continues following allegations of defamation and libel.

Lmrabet, 66, who holds French nationality and lives in Spain, was arrested on Sunday on arrival at Tangier airport. He is a political commentator on social media and has been an outspoken critic of Morocco's political system for decades.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

"The appropriate legal consequences will be determined once the investigation is completed," the prosecutor's office in Casablanca said in a statement.

In an earlier statement, the prosecutor's office said Lmrabet's arrest was on the basis of several notices issued against him over online content suspected of constituting criminal offences under Moroccan law, including alleged defamation and libel targeting individuals and institutions.

Previous Legal Issues and Media Ban

In 2003, Lmrabet was jailed after being convicted on charges that included offending King Mohammed VI. In 2005, a Moroccan court banned him from practising journalism in Morocco for 10 years.

Since then, Lmrabet has remained active as a political commentator on social media.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Ali Lmrabet, a long‑time critic of Morocco’s political system, was detained on July 12 and freed three days later, though legal proceedings remain ongoing per the Casablanca prosecutor’s office.
  • Lmrabet has a decades‑long history of confrontation with Moroccan authorities: imprisoned in 2003 for insulting the king and banned from journalism for 10 years in 2005 after defamation convictions related to coverage of Western Sahara. His publications were shut down, and he was pardoned in 2004 after a hunger strike and international outcry.
  • His arrest has drawn concern from press freedom groups—evident in IFJ criticism—and sparked new debate over state control of journalists, including those living abroad. His spouse criticized Morocco’s efforts to monitor exiled journalists.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ali Lmrabet arrested in Morocco?
Ali Lmrabet was arrested on arrival at Tangier airport due to several notices issued against him over online content suspected of constituting defamation and libel under Moroccan law.
Has Ali Lmrabet been released from custody?
Yes, a Moroccan prosecutor ordered the release of Ali Lmrabet after questioning, although the investigation is ongoing.
What are the allegations against Ali Lmrabet?
The allegations involve defamation and libel targeting individuals and institutions in Morocco.
What legal actions has Ali Lmrabet faced in the past?
In 2003, Lmrabet was jailed for offending King Mohammed VI, and in 2005, he was banned from practicing journalism in Morocco for 10 years.
Is the investigation against Ali Lmrabet closed?
No, the investigation continues and the appropriate legal consequences will be determined once it is completed.

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