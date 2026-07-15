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IOC defends Russian Olympic Committee reinstatement after EU countries call for funding cuts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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headlines International Sports Policy

IOC Responds to EU Criticism on Reinstating Russian Olympic Committee

EU Nations Challenge IOC Decision and Funding

By Tommy Lund and Karolos Grohmann

Background on IOC's Provisional Decision

July 15 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended its decision to provisionally lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) after nine European Union member states called on Brussels to stop funding sports bodies that have re-admitted Russian and Belarusian athletes.

EU Member States' Letter to the European Commission

In a letter to European sports commissioner Glenn Micallef, the countries urged the European Union to stop funding sporting bodies, including the IOC, World Aquatics and the International Fencing Federation, that had allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes back into competition.

The nine countries are Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden.

IOC's Justification for Lifting Suspension

An IOC spokesperson told Reuters that the ROC's suspension, which had been in place since October 2023, was lifted earlier this month after the organisation removed regional sports bodies from occupied Ukrainian territories from its membership, the reason it was originally sanctioned.

The IOC said the decision was provisional and did not signal a broader change in its position towards Russia.

IOC's Position on Geopolitical Context

"The IOC has to navigate the complex realities and consequences of the current geopolitical context," the IOC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The IOC must uphold its mission to preserve a values-based and truly global sporting platform that provides hope to the world."

Future Participation and Event Restrictions

The spokesperson added that the IOC would continue not to hold events in Russia or invite Russian government officials to its events. No decision has been taken on the use of Russian flags, colours or the national anthem at future Olympics.

The IOC also noted that competitions outside the Olympics fall under the authority of the relevant international federations.

Strengthening the Olympic Charter

The Olympic body said it had also strengthened the Olympic Charter, requiring National Olympic Committees to ensure athletes selected for the Games are chosen not only on sporting merit but also on their ability to act as role models who promote a peaceful society through sport.

EU Countries' Concerns for Ukrainian Athletes

The nine EU countries said allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competition overlooked the difficulties faced by Ukrainian athletes, many of whom have been displaced, lost access to training facilities or joined the military.

"Respect for human rights, the rule of law, and peaceful relations between nations are among the core principles underpinning international sport," the countries wrote.

They added that arguments that sport can be separated from politics were difficult to sustain given the human toll of the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk and Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • IOC says lifting ROC suspension is provisional and reflects legal compliance, not a policy shift
  • Nine EU countries request suspension of EU funding to IOC, World Aquatics and International Fencing Federation over Russia/Belarus readmission
  • IOC emphasizes continued neutrality: no events in Russia, no government officials invited, and strengthened athlete role‑modeling criteria

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the IOC lift the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee?
The IOC lifted the suspension after the Russian Olympic Committee removed regional bodies from occupied Ukrainian territories, the original reason for the sanction.
Which countries called for EU sports funding cuts?
Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Sweden called for the EU to stop funding sporting bodies that allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes back.
Does the IOC reinstatement mean a broader change in its position toward Russia?
No, the IOC stated the decision is provisional and does not represent a general shift in policy toward Russia.
What changes has the IOC made to its Olympic Charter?
The IOC has strengthened the Charter to ensure athletes are selected based not just on merit but also their ability to promote peaceful society through sport.
Will Russian symbols be allowed at future Olympic events?
The IOC has not yet made a decision on the use of Russian flags, colors, or the national anthem at future Olympics.

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