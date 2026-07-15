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Lebanon, Israel conclude US-brokered talks on 'pilot zones' in Rome - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lebanon, Israel conclude US-brokered talks on 'pilot zones' in Rome

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Middle East Israel Lebanon

Lebanon, Israel Make Progress in US-Brokered Rome Talks on Border Pilot Zones

Progress in U.S.-Brokered Negotiations

Recent Rome Talks and Developments

BEIRUT, July 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon and Israel concluded U.S.-brokered talks in Rome on Wednesday, with a U.S. official saying they had made progress on implementing a plan that could see Israeli forces begin to withdraw from some parts of southern Lebanon within days. 

The two longtime foes held ambassador-level talks at the U.S. embassy in Rome on Tuesday and Wednesday — their sixth round of face-to-face negotiations since a new war erupted on March 2 between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, triggered by the wider regional conflict.

Framework Deal and Pilot Zone Project

Under a U.S.-brokered June 26 framework deal, Lebanon and Israel agreed to implement a "pilot zone" project that would see the disarmament of militant groups — an apparent reference to Hezbollah — as well as the deployment of Lebanese troops to the south and the progressive withdrawal of Israeli forces still occupying Lebanese land.

Statements from U.S. Officials

In written comments distributed to journalists, a U.S. official described the two days of talks as "productive and positive". 

"We agreed on the structure and guidelines for the pilot zone process, to be finalized and implemented in the coming days," the official said.

The official said talks would move to a technical phase to implement the framework deal and reach a "comprehensive agreement between Israel and Lebanon."

Reactions and Ongoing Challenges

There was no immediate comment from either Lebanon or Israel on progress made in the talks. 

Current Situation on the Ground

Israel's ⁠military is occupying what it describes as a "buffer zone" about 10 km (6 miles) into Lebanon along the entire length of the Israeli border. Israeli officials say the ​zone is necessary to protect northern Israeli communities from attacks launched by Hezbollah.

Lebanon has called for Israel to begin withdrawing immediately, but Israel has said its troops would remain in southern Lebanon as long as Hezbollah remained armed.

Hezbollah's Position and Regional Influence

The direct talks have continued despite intermittent deadly Israeli strikes and strong objections from Hezbollah, which rejects disarming and says only pressure from its ally Iran can secure an end to the war and Israel's withdrawal.

(Reporting by Maya GebeilyEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Talks in Rome mark the sixth round of direct negotiations since the March 2 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah (investing.com).
  • The June 26 U.S.‑brokered deal envisions two ‘pilot zones’ in southern Lebanon where the Lebanese Armed Forces deploy and Hezbollah is to disarm, leading to phased Israeli withdrawal (lemonde.fr).
  • U.S., Lebanese, and Israeli officials described the Rome discussions as “productive and positive,” advancing to a technical phase to finalize implementation, though Hezbollah remains opposed (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the Lebanon-Israel US-brokered talks about?
The talks focus on implementing a pilot zone in southern Lebanon for the withdrawal of Israeli forces and disarmament of militant groups, overseen by Lebanese troops.
Where were the Lebanon-Israel border talks held?
The talks were held at the U.S. embassy in Rome, Italy.
What is the 'pilot zone' plan discussed in these talks?
The pilot zone plan involves the disarmament of militant groups, Lebanese troop deployment in southern Lebanon, and a progressive Israeli withdrawal.
Has an agreement been reached between Lebanon and Israel?
No final agreement has been announced, but the structure and guidelines for the pilot zones have been agreed upon, with technical discussions to follow.
Why is Israel occupying a buffer zone in southern Lebanon?
Israel says its military presence in the buffer zone is necessary to protect northern Israeli communities from Hezbollah attacks.

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