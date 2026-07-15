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Soccer-Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 to set up World Cup final against Spain - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 to set up World Cup final against Spain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Sports Soccer World Cup Argentina England

Argentina Clinches 2-1 Victory Over England to Reach World Cup Final vs Spain

Match Summary and Key Moments

ATLANTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the World Cup final where they will face Spain after coming from behind to snatch victory with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez in a highly-charged encounter.

Argentina's Road to Victory

  • Lionel Messi again proved the talisman for Argentina as he provided the pass for Enzo Fernandez to strike the equaliser and the cross for Martinez's winner.

England's Opening Goal

  • Anthony Gordon had put England ahead with a back post tap-in from a cross by Morgan Rogers in the 55th minute.

Argentina's Equaliser

  • Argentina's pressure saw them equalise in the 85th minute as Fernandez fired home from outside the box.

Martinez's Stoppage-Time Winner

  • Martinez headed the 92nd-minute winner after he stole in between the England defence to put his side into the final.

Notable Match Incidents

Close Calls and Saves

  • Alexis Mac Allister twice hit the woodwork and England keeper Jordan Pickford made a vital one-handed stop in the 69th minute to deny Nico Gonzalez's goal-bound header.

Match Atmosphere and Refereeing

  • The match started at a furious tempo and tempers frequently boiled over with American referee Ismail Elfath struggling to keep control.
Reporting Credits

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • Messi continues to be Argentina’s creative fulcrum, supplying both the equaliser and the winner’s assist.
  • Argentina staged a dramatic comeback, scoring late with Fernández in the 85th minute and Martínez in stoppage time.
  • Their victory sets up a final against Spain on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored the winning goal for Argentina against England?
Lautaro Martinez scored the stoppage-time winner for Argentina.
How did Argentina equalize in the match?
Argentina equalized in the 85th minute with a goal from Enzo Fernandez, assisted by Lionel Messi.
Who put England ahead in the soccer match?
Anthony Gordon put England ahead with a 55th-minute goal from a Morgan Rogers cross.
When and where did the match take place?
The match took place on July 15 in Atlanta.
Who will Argentina face in the World Cup final?
Argentina will face Spain in the World Cup final.

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