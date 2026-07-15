Argentina Clinches 2-1 Victory Over England to Reach World Cup Final vs Spain
Match Summary and Key Moments
ATLANTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the World Cup final where they will face Spain after coming from behind to snatch victory with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez in a highly-charged encounter.
Argentina's Road to Victory
- Lionel Messi again proved the talisman for Argentina as he provided the pass for Enzo Fernandez to strike the equaliser and the cross for Martinez's winner.
England's Opening Goal
- Anthony Gordon had put England ahead with a back post tap-in from a cross by Morgan Rogers in the 55th minute.
Argentina's Equaliser
- Argentina's pressure saw them equalise in the 85th minute as Fernandez fired home from outside the box.
Martinez's Stoppage-Time Winner
- Martinez headed the 92nd-minute winner after he stole in between the England defence to put his side into the final.
Notable Match Incidents
Close Calls and Saves
- Alexis Mac Allister twice hit the woodwork and England keeper Jordan Pickford made a vital one-handed stop in the 69th minute to deny Nico Gonzalez's goal-bound header.
Match Atmosphere and Refereeing
- The match started at a furious tempo and tempers frequently boiled over with American referee Ismail Elfath struggling to keep control.
Reporting Credits
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ken Ferris)