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Soccer-Anfield memorial to Jota, brother unveiled on anniversary of his death - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Anfield memorial to Jota, brother unveiled on anniversary of his death

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Liverpool Unveils 'Forever 20' Memorial to Diogo Jota and Brother at Anfield

Permanent Tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva at Anfield

By Lori Ewing

July 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool have unveiled a permanent memorial to forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva at Anfield on the eve of the first anniversary of their deaths.

The 'Forever 20' Memorial

The memorial, titled "Forever 20", stands on 97 Avenue outside the stadium, where supporters left thousands of flowers, scarves, banners and other tributes following the brothers' deaths.

Tragic Loss of the Jota Brothers

Jota, 28, and Silva were killed in a car crash in northwestern Spain on July 3 last year when their Lamborghini left the road and burst into flames.

Design and Symbolism

Created by Emma Rodgers, the centrepiece is a heart-shaped sculpture inspired by Jota's trademark goal celebration. Viewed from different angles, it also reveals the numbers 20 and 30, the shirt numbers worn by the brothers.

Supporters' Tributes Incorporated

Liverpool said the memorial incorporates items left by supporters, including sections of scarves and shirts embedded in the sculpture.

A bronze cast of a flower left by a fan and a PlayStation controller -- a nod to Jota's love of gaming and one of his celebration poses -- are also featured.

Dedication and Local Connection

The plinth beneath the sculpture carries a dedication to the brothers and includes stone from their hometown of Gondomar in Portugal.

Memorial Features and Legacy

The memorial also features lyrics from Liverpool's chant for Jota, set to Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising," which supporters sang at the 20-minute mark of every home match last season.

"'Forever 20' will serve as a permanent symbol of love, unity and remembrance, and a place where everyone can reflect, remember and pay their respects," the club said.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Lori EwingEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • The “Forever 20” memorial, designed by Emma Rodgers, stands on 97 Avenue outside Anfield and was unveiled around July 2, 2026, marking one year since the brothers' tragic deaths.
  • The sculpture includes embedded fan tributes (scarves, shirts), a bronze-cast flower, a PlayStation controller nodding to Jota’s love of gaming, engraved lyrics from the fans’ chant, and stone from Gondomar, their hometown.
  • Diogo Jota (28) and André Silva (25) died in a car crash in Cernadilla, Spain on July 3, 2025, when their car suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking, veered off the A‑52 motorway and burst into flames.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Forever 20' memorial at Anfield?
'Forever 20' is a permanent memorial outside Anfield dedicated to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, featuring a heart-shaped sculpture with embedded tributes.
Why was the memorial for Diogo Jota and his brother created?
The memorial marks the first anniversary of the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain in July last year.
What items are incorporated in the 'Forever 20' sculpture?
The sculpture includes scarves, shirts, a flower, and a PlayStation controller left by fans as tributes to Jota and his brother.
Where is the Diogo Jota memorial located at Anfield?
The memorial is located on 97 Avenue outside Liverpool's Anfield stadium.
Who created the 'Forever 20' memorial sculpture?
The memorial was created by artist Emma Rodgers and includes elements referencing the brothers' lives and fans' tributes.

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