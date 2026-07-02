GBAF Logo
Hungary revokes refugee status of fugitive minister, Poland says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Hungary revokes refugee status of fugitive minister, Poland says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics Banking International Law

Hungary Revokes Refugee Status for Fugitive Polish Ministers Facing Charges

Background and Developments in the Extradition Case

Revocation of Refugee Status

WARSAW, July 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's new government revoked the refugee status of a fugitive former Polish minister and his deputy, Poland's government said on Thursday, as it tries to bring the pair home to face abuse-of-power charges after they fled Budapest.

The decision means former Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro and his deputy Marcin Romanowski will be unable to use refugee travel documents that helped them leave Hungary just as the pro-European administration of Prime Minister Peter Magyar was sworn in.

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had granted asylum to Romanowski, Ziobro and Ziobro's wife Patrycja.

Official Confirmation and Legal Actions

"I have received written confirmation that Hungary has revoked the refugee status of Marcin Romanowski, Zbigniew Ziobro, and Patrycja Kotecka-Ziobro," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on X.

"It has also invalidated their travel documents. The wheels of justice grind slowly, but they grind."

Political and Legal Context

The Polish government has exerted strong pressure on the new Hungarian authorities to strip Romanowski and Ziobro of "international protection," said their lawyer, Bartosz Lewandowski. "Since 2023, the entire (Polish) government apparatus has been focused on persecuting the political opposition in Poland," he said.

Charges and Allegations

Ziobro and Romanowski, who served in the nationalist Law and Justice government that lost power in 2023, face charges mainly relating to misuse of money from a fund intended to help victims of crime for political gain.

Defendants' Response

They reject the charges against them and say they are the victims of a political witch hunt because they investigated alleged wrongdoing by people close to current Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

International Implications

Ziobro flew to the United States from Milan on May 9, the day Magyar was sworn in. 

Reuters reported that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau instructed senior State Department officials to facilitate and approve a visa for him. Landau and the State Department declined to comment for that story.

Romanowski's whereabouts are unknown.

Next Steps and Ongoing Investigations

"We will contact the relevant institutions in the United States to inquire whether individuals lacking valid travel documents can continue to reside in the United States," Polish Justice Minister Waldemar Zurek wrote on X.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Marek StrzeleckiEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Hungarian authorities under Prime Minister Péter Magyar have revoked the refugee status and travel documents of Ziobro, Romanowski, and Patrycja Kotecka‑Ziobro, halting safeguards granted under Viktor Orbán’s government. (pap.pl)
  • Zbigniew Ziobro fled to the US in May 2026 using a refugee travel document despite revoked Polish passports; his escape via Italy raised legal questions from Polish officials. (euronews.com)
  • Under new Hungarian asylum law adopted in early 2026, EU citizens with refugee status and an active European Arrest Warrant can now be extradited—enabling Hungary to act on Poland’s request. (rp.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Hungary revoke the refugee status of the former Polish ministers?
Hungary revoked the refugee status as the new government responded to Poland's request to bring the ministers back to face abuse-of-power charges.
Who are the ministers affected by Hungary's decision?
The decision affects former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, his deputy Marcin Romanowski, and Ziobro's wife Patrycja Kotecka-Ziobro.
What charges do Ziobro and Romanowski face in Poland?
They face mainly abuse-of-power and misuse of funds charges related to a fund intended for crime victims.
What will happen to the invalidated refugee travel documents?
With their travel documents invalidated, the ministers can no longer use them to travel or remain abroad with refugee protection.
What has Poland done after Hungary's revocation of asylum?
Polish authorities are contacting U.S. institutions to determine the legal status of the individuals currently in the United States.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Soccer-English pubs get 5 a.m. licence for World Cup game against Mexico

Soccer-English pubs get 5 a.m. licence for World Cup game against Mexico

Image for Norway's unions agree wage deal to avert strike at offshore installations

Norway's unions agree wage deal to avert strike at offshore installations

Image for Rebel Catholic group in Switzerland unrepentant over excommunication

Rebel Catholic group in Switzerland unrepentant over excommunication

Image for When Russia strikes, Kyiv's volunteer rescuers rush to help

When Russia strikes, Kyiv's volunteer rescuers rush to help

Image for Europe targets shadow fleet tankers falsely using Cameroon flag, sources say

Europe targets shadow fleet tankers falsely using Cameroon flag, sources say

Image for 'Married at First Sight UK' star arrested on suspicion of rape, BBC says

'Married at First Sight UK' star arrested on suspicion of rape, BBC says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Two teenage rapists given four-year detention after UK appeal
Two teenage rapists given four-year detention after UK appeal
Image for French government to face no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
French government to face no-confidence vote over heatwave handling
Image for Barcelona introduces heat-monitoring bracelets for its outdoor workers
Barcelona introduces heat-monitoring bracelets for its outdoor workers
Image for Iran prepares to bury slain supreme leader with week of mass mourning
Iran prepares to bury slain supreme leader with week of mass mourning
Image for EU determined to resolve standoff over Bosnia envoy, Kallas says
EU determined to resolve standoff over Bosnia envoy, Kallas says
Image for Former UK pop star Gary Glitter charged with non-recent sexual offences
Former UK pop star Gary Glitter charged with non-recent sexual offences
Image for Liberal Russian politician is detained in Moscow
Liberal Russian politician is detained in Moscow
Image for Ukrainian drone injures two aboard Belarusian tourist bus travelling through Russia
Ukrainian drone injures two aboard Belarusian tourist bus travelling through Russia
Image for Albanian police use teargas to disperse anti-graft demonstrators
Albanian police use teargas to disperse anti-graft demonstrators
Image for Factbox-What to know about SSPX, the Catholic traditionalists in new schism
Factbox-What to know about SSPX, the Catholic traditionalists in new schism
Image for Tennis-Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery on Wimbledon visit
Tennis-Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery on Wimbledon visit
Image for UK's Starmer apologises to mothers and children traumatised by decades of forced adoptions
UK's Starmer apologises to mothers and children traumatised by decades of forced adoptions
View All Headlines Posts