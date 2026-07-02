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Headlines

Russian attacks kill three in eastern Ukraine, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Russian Strikes Leave Three Dead, Multiple Injured in Eastern Ukraine

Overview of Recent Russian Attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Casualties and Affected Regions

Attacks Around Nikopol

July 2 (Reuters) - Russian attacks killed three people on Thursday in different regions of eastern Ukraine, regional officials said.

One person died in a series of attacks around the town of Nikopol, a frequent Russian target lying on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

Three people were injured.

Incidents Near Synelnykove

A seven-year-old child was killed in an attack and two other children were injured further northeast near the town of Synelnykove, Hanzha said.

Bombings in Donetsk Region

Oleksandrivka Bombings

In the Donetsk region, focal point of many of the clashes along the 1,250-km (750-mile) front line, Russian forces dropped seven bombs on the town of Oleksandrivka, killing one person and injuring two, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Incident Southwest of Donetsk

One person was killed southwest of the city of Donetsk, the Moscow-installed head of parts of the Donetsk Region under Russian control said.

Drone Strike in Luhansk Region

And in the Luhansk region, which Russia says it fully controls, Moscow-appointed officials said a Ukrainian drone strike on a minibus injured nine people.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify accounts from either side.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Nikopol—located opposite the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant—remains a frequent target; prior drone and artillery strikes in April and June similarly inflicted civilian casualties. (euronews.com)
  • The Donetsk region continues to bear the brunt of fighting: Oleksandrivka was bombed, killing one and injuring two, while another death occurred southwest of Donetsk amid ongoing front‑line clashes. (defensenews.com)
  • In Luhansk—claimed fully by Russia—Ukrainian drones hit a minibus, echoing earlier accusations over drone use and cross‑border strikes that intensify civilian harm. (aljazeera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine?
Three people were killed in the latest Russian attacks in different regions of eastern Ukraine, according to regional officials.
Where did the attacks take place in eastern Ukraine?
Attacks occurred around the town of Nikopol, near Synelnykove, in the Donetsk region's town of Oleksandrivka, and southwest of Donetsk.
Were any children affected in the recent Russian attacks?
Yes, a seven-year-old child was killed and two other children were injured near the town of Synelnykove.
What incidents were reported from the Luhansk region?
Moscow-appointed officials reported a Ukrainian drone strike on a minibus in the Luhansk region, injuring nine people.
Is there independent verification of these reports?
Reuters stated that it could not independently verify accounts from either side regarding the incidents.

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