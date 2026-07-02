Russian Strikes Leave Three Dead, Multiple Injured in Eastern Ukraine
Overview of Recent Russian Attacks in Eastern Ukraine
Casualties and Affected Regions
Attacks Around Nikopol
July 2 (Reuters) - Russian attacks killed three people on Thursday in different regions of eastern Ukraine, regional officials said.
One person died in a series of attacks around the town of Nikopol, a frequent Russian target lying on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.
Three people were injured.
Incidents Near Synelnykove
A seven-year-old child was killed in an attack and two other children were injured further northeast near the town of Synelnykove, Hanzha said.
Bombings in Donetsk Region
Oleksandrivka Bombings
In the Donetsk region, focal point of many of the clashes along the 1,250-km (750-mile) front line, Russian forces dropped seven bombs on the town of Oleksandrivka, killing one person and injuring two, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
Incident Southwest of Donetsk
One person was killed southwest of the city of Donetsk, the Moscow-installed head of parts of the Donetsk Region under Russian control said.
Drone Strike in Luhansk Region
And in the Luhansk region, which Russia says it fully controls, Moscow-appointed officials said a Ukrainian drone strike on a minibus injured nine people.
Verification and Reporting
Reuters could not independently verify accounts from either side.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Stephen Coates)