Western Leaders Sign Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition With Ukraine
European Nations Unite for Integrated Missile Defence
Coalition Agreement Details
PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom have agreed to establish an integrated anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine, the French Presidency said in a statement.
Statement from the French Presidency
"We believe that the protection of Europe requires a global solution of integrated missile defence architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats — developed through collective effort, technological openness, and trusted industrial cooperation," the statement said.
Complementing Existing Defence Systems
"It will complement existing ballistic missile defence systems, including sovereign European solutions already acquired, or to be acquired by participating countries," it added.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, John Irish; Editing by Sharon Singleton)