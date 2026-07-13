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Western leaders agree anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Western leaders agree anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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Western Leaders Sign Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition With Ukraine

European Nations Unite for Integrated Missile Defence

Coalition Agreement Details

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - Leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom have agreed to establish an integrated anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine, the French Presidency said in a statement.

Statement from the French Presidency

"We believe that the protection of Europe requires a global solution of integrated missile defence architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats — developed through collective effort, technological openness, and trusted industrial cooperation," the statement said.

Complementing Existing Defence Systems

"It will complement existing ballistic missile defence systems, including sovereign European solutions already acquired, or to be acquired by participating countries," it added.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, John Irish; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The coalition includes Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK, and seeks to integrate with and complement existing sovereign European systems.
  • This move builds on earlier efforts—like the 2024 Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition—to create NATO‑interoperable, industrially cooperative missile defence architectures supporting Ukraine (mod.gov.ua).
  • The initiative aligns with broader EU and NATO strategies to strengthen defence industry capacity, accelerate delivery of air and missile defence systems, and fill critical capability gaps by 2030 (consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are part of the anti-ballistic missile coalition with Ukraine?
The coalition includes Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine.
What is the goal of the anti-ballistic missile coalition?
The goal is to create a global integrated missile defence architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats.
How does this coalition complement existing missile defence systems?
It complements sovereign European missile defence solutions that have already been acquired or will be acquired by participating countries.
Who announced the formation of the anti-ballistic missile coalition?
The announcement was made by the French Presidency through an official statement.

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