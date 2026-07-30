AB InBev Posts Strong Q2 Profit and Revenue Beating Expectations
AB InBev's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Performance
Revenue and Profit Growth Surpass Forecasts
LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Top brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev on Thursday reported forecast-beating revenue, profit and volumes in the second quarter, boosted by higher demand in markets across the Americas and the soccer World Cup.
Organic Operating Profit Rises
AB InBev, the largest beer maker by market value, posted a 5.8% rise in organic operating profit, higher than the 4.6% growth expected by analysts in a company compiled consensus.
Volume Growth Continues
The maker of Stella Artois and Corona beer also grew volumes by 0.9%, marking the second consecutive quarter of growth after years of declines.
(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)