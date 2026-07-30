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AB InBev Q2 profit and revenue beat forecasts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AB InBev Q2 profit and revenue beat forecasts 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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AB InBev Posts Strong Q2 Profit and Revenue Beating Expectations

AB InBev's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Performance

Revenue and Profit Growth Surpass Forecasts

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Top brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev on Thursday reported forecast-beating revenue, profit and volumes in the second quarter, boosted by higher demand in markets across the Americas and the soccer World Cup. 

Organic Operating Profit Rises

AB InBev, the largest beer maker by market value, posted a 5.8% rise in organic operating profit, higher than the 4.6% growth expected by analysts in a company compiled consensus. 

Volume Growth Continues

The maker of Stella Artois and Corona beer also grew volumes by 0.9%, marking the second consecutive quarter of growth after years of declines. 

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic operating profit rose 5.8% in Q2, exceeding the 4.6% analyst consensus (investing.com).
  • Volume growth of 0.9% marked the second straight quarter of recovery after years of declines (investing.com).
  • Strength in the Americas and the FIFA World Cup activated demand and boosted performance (cincodias.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did AB InBev's organic operating profit rise in Q2?
AB InBev's organic operating profit rose by 5.8% in the second quarter.
What factors boosted AB InBev's Q2 performance?
Higher demand in the Americas and the soccer World Cup contributed to AB InBev's strong Q2 results.
Did AB InBev's volume grow in the second quarter?
Yes, AB InBev's volumes grew by 0.9%, marking the second straight quarter of growth.
Which brands are mentioned as part of AB InBev's portfolio?
Stella Artois and Corona beer are among the brands highlighted in AB InBev's portfolio.

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