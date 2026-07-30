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BBVA's Q2 net profit rises 11.4% from same period a year ago - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BBVA's Q2 net profit rises 11.4% from same period a year ago

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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BBVA Reports 11.4% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q2 Net Profit to €3.06 Billion

BBVA's Second-Quarter Financial Results

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA on Thursday said its second-quarter net profit rose 11.4% compared to the same period in 2025 thanks to a solid performance in Mexico.

Net Profit Growth

The bank booked a net profit of €3.06 billion ($3.50 billion) in the April to June period, compared to €2.75 billion in the same period last year.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of €2.96 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8733 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • The €3.06 billion net profit in Q2 2026 exceeded analysts’ Reuters consensus of €2.96 billion, reflecting stronger-than-expected results. (bbva.com)
  • Mexico remains a core growth engine for BBVA — in Q1 2026, net attributable profit in Mexico grew 4.5% YoY (€1.453 billion), largely due to rising net interest income, fees, trading income, and insurance performance. (accionistaseinversores.bbva.com)
  • BBVA has maintained solid capital and liquidity metrics entering Q2 2026, alongside active debt issuance of €2 billion already raised and plans to issue €6–7 billion more in senior non-preferred debt during 2026. (cincodias.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did BBVA's Q2 net profit increase compared to last year?
BBVA's Q2 net profit rose by 11.4% compared to the same period last year.
What was BBVA's net profit for the second quarter?
BBVA reported a net profit of €3.06 billion for the second quarter.
Which region contributed significantly to BBVA's Q2 performance?
A solid performance in Mexico contributed significantly to BBVA's Q2 results.
How did BBVA's Q2 profit compare to analysts' expectations?
BBVA's Q2 net profit of €3.06 billion exceeded analysts' expectations of €2.96 billion.
What was the exchange rate used for USD to Euro in the report?
The exchange rate used in the report was $1 = 0.8733 euros.

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