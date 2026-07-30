BBVA Reports 11.4% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q2 Net Profit to €3.06 Billion
BBVA's Second-Quarter Financial Results
MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA on Thursday said its second-quarter net profit rose 11.4% compared to the same period in 2025 thanks to a solid performance in Mexico.
Net Profit Growth
The bank booked a net profit of €3.06 billion ($3.50 billion) in the April to June period, compared to €2.75 billion in the same period last year.
Analyst Expectations
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of €2.96 billion.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8733 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Latona)