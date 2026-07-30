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Capgemini lifts 2026 target as first-half revenue rises 8.8% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Capgemini lifts 2026 target as first-half revenue rises 8.8%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Capgemini lifts 2026 revenue growth target on AI transformation demand

Capgemini's Upgraded Financial Outlook and AI-Driven Growth

Increased Revenue Growth Target

July 30 (Reuters) - Capgemini raised its 2026 revenue growth target on Thursday as demand for large AI transformation projects helped lift bookings, with the French IT group also citing rising spending on defence, security and technology sovereignty.

The company now expects annual revenue growth of 8.5% to 9% at constant currency, up from 6.5% to 8.5% previously.

Operating Margin and Cash Flow Forecasts

It maintained its operating margin target of 13.6% to 13.8% and organic free-cash-flow forecast of €1.8 billion to €1.9 billion.

AI Transformation and Business Integration

Shift from AI Experiments to Deployment

Capgemini said clients were moving from AI experiments to deploying agentic AI in core business processes, while the integration of WNS had expanded its pipeline for AI-powered operations projects.

WNS Integration Impact

The Paris-based IT group reported first-half revenue of €12.08 billion ($13.83 billion), up 8.8% at constant exchange rates. Second-quarter bookings rose 9.2% to €6.55 billion, for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.07.

($1 = 0.8732 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 2026 revenue grew 8.8% at constant exchange rates to €12.08 billion, exceeding earlier expectations. (investors.capgemini.com)
  • Capgemini raised its full-year 2026 constant‑currency growth target to ~8.5–9%, up from the prior 6.5–8.5% range, reflecting accelerated demand in AI transformation, defense, and sovereignty. (bloomberg.com)
  • The company’s strategic emphasis on enterprise‑wide, agentic AI transformation—backed by strong positioning in sovereignty and defense—is fueling growth and reshaping its addressable markets. (investors.capgemini.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Capgemini's revised 2026 growth target?
Capgemini raised its 2026 constant currency growth target to around 8.5% to 9%, up from 6.5% to 8.5% previously.
How much did Capgemini's first-half revenue increase?
Capgemini reported a first-half revenue of 12.08 billion euros, representing an 8.8% increase at constant exchange rates.
What is driving Capgemini's revenue growth?
Accelerated demand for large AI transformation projects, particularly in the defence and sovereignty sectors, is driving Capgemini's revenue growth.
Where is Capgemini headquartered?
Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France.
Who reported and edited the Capgemini financial update?
The report was written by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk and edited by Subhranshu Sahu.

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