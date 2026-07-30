Capgemini lifts 2026 revenue growth target on AI transformation demand

Capgemini's Upgraded Financial Outlook and AI-Driven Growth

Increased Revenue Growth Target

July 30 (Reuters) - Capgemini raised its 2026 revenue growth target on Thursday as demand for large AI transformation projects helped lift bookings, with the French IT group also citing rising spending on defence, security and technology sovereignty.

The company now expects annual revenue growth of 8.5% to 9% at constant currency, up from 6.5% to 8.5% previously.

Operating Margin and Cash Flow Forecasts

It maintained its operating margin target of 13.6% to 13.8% and organic free-cash-flow forecast of €1.8 billion to €1.9 billion.

AI Transformation and Business Integration

Shift from AI Experiments to Deployment

Capgemini said clients were moving from AI experiments to deploying agentic AI in core business processes, while the integration of WNS had expanded its pipeline for AI-powered operations projects.

WNS Integration Impact

The Paris-based IT group reported first-half revenue of €12.08 billion ($13.83 billion), up 8.8% at constant exchange rates. Second-quarter bookings rose 9.2% to €6.55 billion, for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.07.

($1 = 0.8732 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)