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Seawater threatens farms relying on Italy's Po as flow falls in heatwave - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Seawater threatens farms relying on Italy's Po as flow falls in heatwave

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Italian Farms at Risk as Saltwater Advances Up Po River Amid Heatwave

Impact of Heatwave and Saltwater Intrusion on the Po River Delta

Declining Water Flow and Saltwater Encroachment

PORTO TOLLE, Italy, June 27 (Reuters) - The flow of Italy's Po has dropped dramatically in less than two weeks as a result of the heatwave gripping Europe, allowing salty seawater to advance as far as 18 km (11 miles) inland and raising fears for the delta's agriculture and protected wetlands.

At the last point before the Po branches into several channels feeding into the Adriatic Sea, the flow has dropped from some 1,000 cubic metres per second to below 300.

Challenges with Existing Barriers

While engineers have been tackling the so-called salt wedge for years, barriers built in the 1980s to limit the intrusion of seawater are proving insufficient.

Expert Insights on Extreme Events

"We are seeing an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme events, which we are also observing here," said Rodolfo Laurenti, director of the Po Delta Reclamation Consortium, which manages and safeguards water resources.

Consequences for Agriculture and Local Farmers

While the river appears to be normal, saltwater has been infiltrating it, drying out the environment and damaging crops at a crucial juncture in their growing cycle.

"Without this primary resource, we don't know whether these crops will complete their cycle and whether we'll be able to harvest them," said local farmer Federica Vidali, whose soybeans, alfalfa and sunflowers need large amounts of water.

Measures to Protect Crops

Irrigation canals are being shut to prevent saltwater from burning crops, a measure also affecting maize and rice growers.

Comparisons to Previous Droughts and Future Concerns

A similar crisis hit after a severe drought in 2022, but farmers say this year is more alarming because of how early the phenomenon has appeared.

Record Low Water Levels

"The minimum value below which it was thought the river's flow could never fall has, in fact, more than halved at the moment," Laurenti said.  

(Reporting by Matteo Negri and Alex Fraser; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Po River flow collapse unprecedentedly early in year, dropping below 300 m³/s from June average of ~1,500 m³/s (hindustantimes.com)
  • Seawater intrusion now reaches ~18 km inland, overwhelming 1980s-built barriers and prompting irrigation shutdowns, especially impacting soybeans, alfalfa, sunflowers, maize and rice (ansa.it)
  • The crisis appears earlier and more acute than in 2022; infrastructure gaps and absence of sufficient reservoirs emphasize need for greater resilience measures (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Po River's flow decreasing?
The Po River's flow is dropping due to an ongoing heatwave in Europe that has drastically reduced water levels in less than two weeks.
How does seawater intrusion affect agriculture in the Po Delta?
Seawater intrusion damages crops by infiltrating irrigation systems, drying out the environment, and potentially preventing successful harvests.
What crops are most at risk from the saltwater advance?
Soybeans, alfalfa, sunflowers, maize, and rice are most at risk, as they require large amounts of freshwater for irrigation.
Are existing barriers effective against seawater intrusion?
Barriers built in the 1980s to limit seawater intrusion are proving insufficient due to the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.
How does this year's crisis compare to previous years?
Farmers say this year's crisis is more alarming than 2022 because saltwater intrusion has appeared much earlier in the growing season.

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