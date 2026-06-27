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Thousands of Hungarians join first Budapest Pride march since Orban's defeat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thousands of Hungarians join first Budapest Pride march since Orban's defeat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Finance Politics LGBTQ+ Rights Hungary

Over 10,000 Join First Budapest Pride March After Orban’s Defeat in April

Budapest Pride March Marks New Era for LGBTQ+ Rights

By Gergely Szakacs and Fedja Grulovic

Record Turnout and Optimism

BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - More than 10,000 Hungarians on Saturday joined Budapest's first annual Pride march since right-wing leader Viktor Orban's election defeat in April, braving record heat in the city to walk with huge rainbow and European Union flags.

Last year's march, which Orban tried to ban as part of his wider policies targeting LGBTQ+ rights, turned into a mass anti-government demonstration that attracted tens of thousands of people.

Political Shift Enables March

This year, after Orban's defeat to Peter Magyar's centre-right Tisza party, the ban was lifted and the march cleared to go ahead.

Voices from the March

Fanni Fajth, an 18-year-old student, said the mood was much more optimistic after the political change in the country, and due to hopes for new rights related to adoption, and marriage in the future.  

"Everyone is just so much more uplifted," she said.

"I think it would be wonderful if we just had equal rights finally after all these years."

Legacy of Orban’s Policies

Orban, who cast himself as a defender of what he called Christian values from Western liberalism, passed laws ending the change of gender in personal documents, halting adoption by same-sex couples and banning materials in schools seen as promoting homosexuality or gender transition.

Changing Atmosphere in Hungary

"The biggest change is actually the change in politics in the country," said Mate Tarnai, a 51-year-old chemist. "We feel more freedom personally as well, and also the atmosphere in the country is much more relaxed than last year."

Tarnai also said he hoped for equal rights from Magyar's government.

Government Response

Magyar, a conservative, has asked for patience when asked by Hungarian media about changing legislation that curtailed the rights of the LGBT community.

Hope for the Future

Boglarka Boruzs, 23, an interpreter and translator, said for her the biggest change from Orban's rule was that LGBTQ+ people could feel safer and more accepted in everyday life, and politicians held the power to "make society understand that it's okay to be gay."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Budapest Pride resumed legally after last year’s ban under Orbán, signaling political and social thaw. (theguardian.com)
  • Tisza Party’s April election victory ushered in cautious optimism, though activists stress legal change is needed beyond symbolic gestures. (theguardian.com)
  • European Court of Justice recently ruled that Orbán‑era anti‑LGBTQ laws breach EU law, setting legal pressure on the new government to act. (gmanetwork.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was this year's Budapest Pride march significant?
It was the first Pride march since Viktor Orban's election defeat, marking a change in LGBTQ+ rights policy.
How many people attended the Budapest Pride march?
More than 10,000 Hungarians joined the Budapest Pride march.
What changes have occurred for the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary after Orban's defeat?
The ban on the march was lifted, and there is renewed optimism for equal rights and safety.
What was the atmosphere like at this year's Budapest Pride?
Participants described the mood as much more optimistic and relaxed than in previous years.

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