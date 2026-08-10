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Nvidia partners with Wall Street giants to raise $500 billion for AI buildout - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia partners with Wall Street giants to raise $500 billion for AI buildout

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Nvidia and Wall Street Join Forces to Raise $500 Billion for AI Buildout

Nvidia Partners with Financial Giants to Fund AI Infrastructure

By Juby Babu and Isla Binnie

Overview of the Partnership

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nvidia said on Monday it has partnered with six major financial institutions to launch compute financing platforms aimed at raising over $500 billion in third-party capital for AI infrastructure.

The move highlights how surging demand for AI computing capacity is drawing institutional investors, as governments, companies and startups race to build out data centers to support AI workloads.

AI Spending Trends

Big Tech companies have signaled that spending on AI would ​not slow down, with combined outlays set to surpass $730 billion this year.

Details of the Financing Initiative

Nvidia signed memorandums of understanding with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR for the financing platforms.

The initiative is intended to broaden access to Nvidia-based infrastructure among frontier AI developers, enterprises, governments and cloud providers, while creating longer-duration, usage-linked investment opportunities for large asset managers and private capital firms.

Benefits for Stakeholders

For AI Developers and Enterprises

"These financing platforms will help customers access scarce compute at scale and build the AI factories that will power every industry and country in the age of AI," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.

For Investors

Nvidia said the arrangements would "create dedicated pools of capital at significant scale at attractive rates" for its customers.

Financial Terms and Reporting

The company did not disclose the financial terms, investment commitments by individual firms or a timetable for deploying the planned $500 billion.

The Financial Times had reported the development first on Monday, later confirmed by Reuters.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie in New York and Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Jonathan Ananda and Shinjini Ganguli)

Key Takeaways

  • This partnership brings institutional money into AI infrastructure by offering usage‑linked, long‑duration financing for Nvidia‑based compute deployments, expanding access for AI developers, enterprises, cloud providers and governments.
  • Big Tech’s capital expenditure on AI infrastructure is projected at $700–725 billion in 2026, underscoring the escalating demand for compute capacity that motivates such financing innovation. ($700B–725B)
  • Analysts argue that Nvidia benefits from this ecosystem funding, as more financed infrastructure means a larger market for its chips, reinforcing its dominance in AI compute demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which financial institutions are partnering with Nvidia for AI financing?
Nvidia has partnered with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs, and KKR for its AI compute financing platforms.
How much capital is Nvidia aiming to raise for AI infrastructure?
Nvidia aims to raise over $500 billion in third-party capital to support AI infrastructure expansion.
What is the goal of Nvidia's new compute financing platforms?
The platforms are designed to broaden access to Nvidia-based infrastructure and create investment opportunities for asset managers.
Who will benefit from these new AI infrastructure financing initiatives?
Frontier AI developers, enterprises, governments, and cloud providers will benefit from access to scalable Nvidia hardware and resources.
Has Nvidia disclosed financial terms or deployment timetables for the $500 billion?
Nvidia has not disclosed the financial terms, investment commitments by individual firms, or a specific timetable.

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