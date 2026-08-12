TKMS Reports Surge in Middle East Demand Post-Iran War, Cites Security Shifts
Increased Demand and Security Shifts in the Middle East
TKMS Observes Growing Interest in Warship Technology
FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Warship builder TKMS is seeing increased demand from the Middle East region in the wake of the Iran war, the group's CEO told journalists on Wednesday, singling out mine countermeasure technology as a field where this was playing out.
CEO Oliver Burkhard Highlights Security Narrative Changes
"We didn't have that before," Oliver Burkhard said after presenting nine-month results. "We'll probably all agree that the security narrative in this region has shifted a bit."
Uncertain Impact on Business Metrics
Burkhard said that, however, it was too early to quantify the impact.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Linda Pasquini)