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Sterling at one-month high vs dollar before economic data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling at one-month high vs dollar before economic data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Sterling Hits One-Month High Versus Dollar as Investors Eye Economic Data

Market Movements and Economic Outlook

By Stefano Rebaudo

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sterling hovered around its one-month high against the dollar on Wednesday as investors braced for a raft of British and U.S. economic data later this week.

Dollar Performance and Global Influences

The U.S. dollar ticked up, underpinned by renewed tensions in the Middle East, with markets awaiting fresh signals on the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Sterling and Gilt Yields

The pound was roughly unchanged at $1.3510, after hitting $1.3530 on Monday, its highest level since July 16.

Analysts said Britain's economy had not weakened enough to put the debate over further Bank of England rate hikes to rest, while gilt yields remained close to their highest levels in nearly two decades as fiscal uncertainty kept term premiums elevated.

Understanding the Term Premium

The term premium is the additional yield investors demand for holding long-term government debt, and it tends to rise when inflation, fiscal or policy risks increase.

Central Bank Policies and Market Reactions

“Higher for longer oil prices may force the BoE to increase its tough talk against inflation, but so too would other central banks, suggesting that the forex reaction may still not favour the pound on all fronts,” said Jane Foley, senior strategist at Rabobank.

“Uncertainty about the budget could keep the UK market nervous into the autumn and we would look to buy the euro/sterling on dips back to 0.85, with the 50-day simple moving average currently providing resistance around the 0.8578 area,” she added.

Upcoming UK Budget and Government Response

The date for this year's UK Budget has been set for Wednesday, October 28.

Britain's government will do what it can to help lower costs for business against the backdrop of a "difficult financial outlook", Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in an interview on Wednesday.

Euro/Sterling Volatility and Market Trends

Deutsche Bank said euro/sterling three-month implied volatility was at 3.6%, a level it described as lower than at the same stage before any major British budget or fiscal announcement over the past two decades.

The euro was 0.05% lower at 85.41 pence, after reaching 85.37 pence on Monday, its lowest level in almost three weeks.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling reached its highest level since July 16 at around $1.3530 before easing to $1.3510 on Aug 12.
  • Gilt yields remain elevated—near multi‑decade highs—keeping term premiums high amid fiscal uncertainty.
  • The UK Budget is set for Wednesday, October 28, and PM Burnham plans measures to reduce business costs; euro/sterling volatility is unusually low ahead of fiscal events.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sterling at a one-month high against the dollar?
Sterling is at a one-month high as investors anticipate upcoming British and U.S. economic data and remain uncertain about the Bank of England's future policy decisions.
How are oil prices influencing the Bank of England's stance?
Higher oil prices may prompt the Bank of England to maintain a tough stance against inflation but similar policies from other central banks could limit gains for the pound.
What impact does fiscal uncertainty have on gilt yields?
Fiscal uncertainty is keeping British gilt yields near their highest levels in two decades, as term premiums rise due to perceived risks.
When is the next UK Budget announcement scheduled?
This year's UK Budget is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28.
How volatile is the euro/sterling currency pair currently?
According to Deutsche Bank, euro/sterling three-month implied volatility is at 3.6%, which is lower than before major British budget announcements in the past two decades.

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