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Russia's Novorossiysk grain terminal halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack, industry source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Russia’s Novorossiysk Grain Terminal Suspends Operations After Drone Attack

Drone Strike Halts Operations at Key Russian Grain Terminal

Details of the Incident

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Novorossiysk grain terminal has halted operations as a result of overnight Ukrainian drone strikes, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday, and Demetra Holding, the terminal's owner, confirmed that the terminal had been damaged in the attack. 

Extent of the Damage

"The terminal has suspended operations and an assessment of the damage is underway," the source, who declined to be named due to the matter's sensitivity, said.

Official Response from Demetra Holding

A spokesperson for Demetra Holding only said that the terminal had sustained unspecified damage and declined to comment further. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Olga Popova, Writing by Felix Light Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s drone attack halted operations at Novorossiysk grain terminal, prompting damage assessment.
  • Novorossiysk terminal is a key deep-sea grain export facility—capacity ~6.5 mtpa, storage ~130,000 t—owned by Demetra Holding (dholding.ru).
  • Drone attacks on Russian export infrastructure, previously focused on oil, are now hitting grain logistics—highlighting escalation in Ukraine’s targeting strategy (osw.waw.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Novorossiysk grain terminal halt operations?
The terminal halted operations due to damage sustained from overnight Ukrainian drone strikes.
Who owns the damaged Novorossiysk grain terminal?
The terminal is owned by Demetra Holding.
What information did Demetra Holding provide about the attack?
Demetra Holding confirmed the terminal was damaged but did not provide specific details.
Has the extent of the grain terminal's damage been disclosed?
The extent of the damage is still being assessed and has not been fully disclosed.
Who reported the news about the terminal suspension?
The report came from an unnamed industry source and was further confirmed by Demetra Holding.

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