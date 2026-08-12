Russia’s Novorossiysk Grain Terminal Suspends Operations After Drone Attack

Drone Strike Halts Operations at Key Russian Grain Terminal

Details of the Incident

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia's Novorossiysk grain terminal has halted operations as a result of overnight Ukrainian drone strikes, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday, and Demetra Holding, the terminal's owner, confirmed that the terminal had been damaged in the attack.

Extent of the Damage

"The terminal has suspended operations and an assessment of the damage is underway," the source, who declined to be named due to the matter's sensitivity, said.

Official Response from Demetra Holding

A spokesperson for Demetra Holding only said that the terminal had sustained unspecified damage and declined to comment further.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Olga Popova, Writing by Felix Light Editing by Andrew Osborn )