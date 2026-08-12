Nick Knowles Fronts Consumer Campaign on Car Finance Complaint Options

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Mis-sold Expert launches a new national campaign aimed at helping consumers understand the different options available when deciding how to pursue a car finance complaint.

Mis-sold Expert launches a new national campaign aimed at helping consumers understand the different options available when deciding how to pursue a car finance complaint.

Mis-sold Expert, a UK claims management company, has launched a new campaign fronted by Nick Knowles, addressing one of the questions many drivers are now asking: should I make a complaint about mis-sold car finance myself, or ask a claims management company to help?

The campaign follows the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) proposals for an industry-wide redress scheme for certain motor finance complaints. Consumers have always been able to complain directly to their lender without using a claims management company. If the FCA's proposed redress scheme is introduced, eligible consumers may also be contacted by their lender as part of that process.

Against that backdrop, Mis-sold Expert's campaign aims to explain the different options available so consumers can make an informed decision based on their own circumstances.

The campaign's central message is:

“You could claim yourself, but sometimes it's best to get the experts in."

Why Nick Knowles

Nick Knowles was chosen to front the campaign because of his reputation for practical, straightforward advice and his long-standing association with helping people decide when to tackle a job themselves and when to seek professional support.

His role in the campaign is to encourage consumers to understand the options available before deciding which approach is right for them.

The Options Available to Consumers

Mis-sold Expert says the campaign is designed to explain the main routes available to consumers, rather than encourage one particular course of action.

Making a complaint yourself

Consumers can contact each lender directly, submit their own complaint and manage the process themselves. Any offer made by a lender would be considered by the consumer without representation from a claims management company.

Waiting for the proposed FCA redress scheme

If the FCA's proposed redress scheme is introduced, eligible consumers may be contacted by their lender where appropriate. Consumers would decide how to respond to any communication they receive.

Using a claims management company

A claims management company, such as Mis-sold Expert, offers to manage the complaint process on a consumer's behalf, including gathering information, liaising with lenders and reviewing any offers made. If compensation is awarded, fees apply in accordance with the company's terms and conditions.

MIS-SOLD EXPERT says, “We're delighted to launch this new campaign with Nick Knowles. With all of the FCA's announcements, we've seen a lot of confusion around the claims process, with plenty of misinformation circulating alongside the facts. This campaign is about cutting through that noise and showing people considering a claim exactly what their options are.”

Campaign Details

The campaign is fronted by Nick Knowles, and it launched on July 7.

Consumers can learn more about the available options, check whether they may have grounds to complain, and find further information at: www.mis-soldexpert.co.uk

About Mis-sold Expert

Mis-sold Expert is a UK-based claims management company that helps consumers understand whether they may have grounds to complain about certain financial products and agreements. This includes car finance agreements, pensions, and holiday home purchases where concerns about mis-selling may arise. Where instructed, Mis-sold Expert manages the complaints process on the consumer's behalf, providing support from the initial assessment through to the resolution of the complaint.

You can complain free of charge to your finance provider and then to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). The FCA has introduced a free motor finance consumer redress scheme for eligible consumers.

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