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Tennis-Wimbledon debuts ‘Centre Court Cooler' cocktail as prices edge higher

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Wimbledon 2024 Debuts Centre Court Cooler as Food and Drink Prices Increase

By Amy-Jo Crowley

Wimbledon 2024: New Offerings and Price Changes for Fans

Centre Court Cooler: The New Signature Cocktail

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Wimbledon will serve up a new signature cocktail for fans visiting the All England Club this year as organisers prepare to keep more than 500,000 guests refreshed during the two-week tournament starting on Monday.

“We have a new signature cocktail, the Centre Court Cooler, which is gin-based and very tasty,” Michelle Dite, operations director at the All England Club, told Reuters. 

“We spend a year reflecting on previous Championships and looking at what more we could do differently for the future,” she said.

“We want to make sure that anyone who comes that their experience is not short of outstanding.” 

The £12.80 Centre Court Cooler is made up of gin, lemon juice, cucumber juice and elderflower. 

Wimbledon’s Massive Catering Operation

Scale of Service

With 55 kitchens on site with 292 kitchen staff, Wimbledon is the largest annual catering operation in sport across Europe, Dite said. 

Food and Drink Consumption

Fans are expected to consume 345,000 glasses of Pimm’s and 2.5 million strawberries with 17,363 litres of cream during the fortnight.

An estimated 315,000 restaurant meals will be served alongside 19,000 portions of fish and chips and 27,000 pizzas, while 230,000 cups of tea and 24,396 bottles of champagne are also expected to be sold.

Price Increases and Sourcing

Inflation-Driven Price Rises

Prices have risen slightly, driven by inflation.

A punnet of strawberries will cost £2.85, up 15p from last year, while a glass of Pimm’s has increased by £1.20 to £13.45.

Strawberry Sourcing

The strawberries are among Wimbledon's top selling items and continue to be sourced by Hugh Lowe Farms, a family-owned business in Kent, Dite said.  

On-Court Updates and Fan Experience

Star Players and Tournament Highlights

On court, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will be making a comeback after a four-year absence, while world number one Jannik Sinner will be attempting to defend the men’s title.

Electronic Line-Calling Improvements

Organisers have also made changes to the electronic line-calling system after some players complained that they could not hear the calls.

“We’ve learned a few lessons about volume and making sure players can hear the calls,” Dite said.

Visual Indicators for Line Calls

Visual indicators for live electronic line-calling will be introduced across all courts, displaying “out” and “fault” calls on scoreboards. 

Ticketing and Seat Resell Enhancements

“We’ve also learnt a few lessons about who can pick up and purchase tickets… we’re hoping to increase productivity of ticket resell and filling more seats when people leave for the day,” Dite said.

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • Wimbledon debuts the “Centre Court Cooler” (gin, lemon, cucumber, elderflower) at £12.80 to enhance fan experience.
  • Food and drink prices have risen modestly: strawberries up 15p to £2.85; Pimm’s up £1.20 to £13.45, reflecting inflation.
  • Wimbledon’s catering remains massive: Europe’s largest sporting event, serving millions of items (Pimm’s, strawberries, meals) with quality British sourcing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new signature drink at Wimbledon 2024?
The new signature drink is the Centre Court Cooler, a gin-based cocktail with lemon juice, cucumber juice, and elderflower.
How much does the Centre Court Cooler cocktail cost?
The Centre Court Cooler cocktail costs £12.80 at Wimbledon 2024.
Have food and drink prices increased at Wimbledon?
Yes, prices at Wimbledon 2024 have risen slightly due to inflation. For example, a punnet of strawberries is now £2.85 and a glass of Pimm’s is £13.45.
Who supplies the strawberries at Wimbledon?
Strawberries at Wimbledon are sourced from Hugh Lowe Farms, a family-owned business in Kent.
What catering operations are in place for Wimbledon 2024?
Wimbledon features 55 kitchens and 292 kitchen staff, making it the largest annual catering operation in sport across Europe.

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