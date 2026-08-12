Balfour Beatty Increases Annual Profit Forecast on UK and US Infrastructure Demand

Strong Performance Driven by Infrastructure Demand

Aug 12 (Reuters) - British construction group Balfour Beatty raised its annual operating profit forecast on Wednesday, citing strong demand for infrastructure projects in the United States and UK.

Profit Forecast and Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Upgraded Profit Expectations

• The group now expects low-double-digit percentage growth in profit from operations in fiscal 2026, above the high-single-digit percentage growth previously forecast, as rising demand for building construction in the U.S. and power stations in the UK bolstered its first half.

First Half Results

• Balfour Beatty, which undertakes public and private sector projects spanning power, transportation and defence, reported underlying profit from operations of £153 million ($206.63 million) for the half year ended June 26, compared with £108 million a year earlier.

Market Drivers and Strategic Commentary

Government Investment and Sector Benefits

• The British government has invested heavily to upgrade power grids, which benefits infrastructure companies such as Balfour Beatty.

CEO Statement

Momentum and Profitability

• "We have continued to secure high-quality work, drive profitability and generate strong cash flow," said CEO Philip Hoare, adding that the company was entering the second half with strong momentum.

US Portfolio and Order Book

• Resilient demand at the company's U.S. buildings portfolio, which comprises residential, institutional and commercial buildings, also supported an order book worth £23 billion at the end of the first half.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7405 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)