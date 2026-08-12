GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK's Balfour Beatty raises annual profit forecast on British energy and US infra demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Balfour Beatty raises annual profit forecast on British energy and US infra demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Balfour Beatty Increases Annual Profit Forecast on UK and US Infrastructure Demand

Strong Performance Driven by Infrastructure Demand

Aug 12 (Reuters) - British construction group Balfour Beatty raised its annual operating profit forecast on Wednesday, citing strong demand for infrastructure projects in the United States and UK.

Profit Forecast and Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Upgraded Profit Expectations

• The group now expects low-double-digit percentage growth in profit from operations in fiscal 2026, above the high-single-digit percentage growth previously forecast, as rising demand for building construction in the U.S. and power stations in the UK bolstered its first half.

First Half Results

• Balfour Beatty, which undertakes public and private sector projects spanning power, transportation and defence, reported underlying profit from operations of £153 million ($206.63 million) for the half year ended June 26, compared with £108 million a year earlier.

Market Drivers and Strategic Commentary

Government Investment and Sector Benefits

• The British government has invested heavily to upgrade power grids, which benefits infrastructure companies such as Balfour Beatty.

CEO Statement

Momentum and Profitability

• "We have continued to secure high-quality work, drive profitability and generate strong cash flow," said CEO Philip Hoare, adding that the company was entering the second half with strong momentum.

US Portfolio and Order Book

• Resilient demand at the company's U.S. buildings portfolio, which comprises residential, institutional and commercial buildings, also supported an order book worth £23 billion at the end of the first half.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7405 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating profit from operations rose significantly to £153 million in H1 (ended June 26), versus £108 million a year earlier.
  • The upgraded annual guidance reflects strong momentum from UK power/infrastructure projects and resilient US buildings demand, feeding into an order book of about £23 billion.
  • UK grid investment—such as National Grid’s reconductoring schemes and broader £71 billion-plus infrastructure rollout—is driving opportunities for Balfour Beatty in energy transmission and clean‑energy build‑out.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Balfour Beatty's expected profit growth for 2026?
Balfour Beatty now expects low-double-digit percentage growth in profit from operations in fiscal 2026, up from previously forecast high-single-digit growth.
How much underlying profit did Balfour Beatty report for the recent half year?
The company reported an underlying profit from operations of £153 million for the half year ended June 26, compared with £108 million a year earlier.
What has driven growth in Balfour Beatty's order book?
Resilient demand for U.S. buildings, including residential, institutional, and commercial projects, helped support an order book valued at £23 billion at the end of the first half.
How has UK government investment impacted Balfour Beatty?
Heavy investment by the British government to upgrade power grids has benefited infrastructure companies like Balfour Beatty.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Wildfires, heatwaves pose growing fiscal risk to Greece, PM adviser says

Wildfires, heatwaves pose growing fiscal risk to Greece, PM adviser says

Image for TUI misses profit forecast, shares slip as Iran war dents travel bookings

TUI misses profit forecast, shares slip as Iran war dents travel bookings

Image for Warship builder TKMS ups 2026 outlook on demand for sonar, frigates

Warship builder TKMS ups 2026 outlook on demand for sonar, frigates

Image for European stocks tread water ahead of US inflation data

European stocks tread water ahead of US inflation data

Image for ABN Amro lifts annual guidance as central bank rates drive growth

ABN Amro lifts annual guidance as central bank rates drive growth

Image for Tata chair Chandrasekaran to step down after tension with controlling charity arm

Tata chair Chandrasekaran to step down after tension with controlling charity arm

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
Image for UK bookmaker Evoke withholds guidance amid Bally's takeover
UK bookmaker Evoke withholds guidance amid Bally's takeover
Image for Russia's Novorossiysk grain terminal halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack, industry source says
Russia's Novorossiysk grain terminal halts operations after Ukrainian drone attack, industry source says
Image for Norway wealth fund posts record $184 billion profit in first half of 2026
Norway wealth fund posts record $184 billion profit in first half of 2026
Image for Oil rises as doubts over US-Iran deal heighten supply concerns
Oil rises as doubts over US-Iran deal heighten supply concerns
Image for Douglas core profit lags market expectations as beauty shoppers seek deals
Douglas core profit lags market expectations as beauty shoppers seek deals
Image for Eclipse craze grips Spain, Iceland as millions get set for 'event of the century'
Eclipse craze grips Spain, Iceland as millions get set for 'event of the century'
Image for NZ's Luxon survives party vote, but challenge exposes cracks ahead of election
NZ's Luxon survives party vote, but challenge exposes cracks ahead of election
Image for Oil, gold prices rise as geopolitical tensions mount before CPI
Oil, gold prices rise as geopolitical tensions mount before CPI
Image for Drones kill child, hit enterprises in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, mayor says
Drones kill child, hit enterprises in Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, mayor says
Image for E.ON slightly beats forecasts as industrial business drives first-half profit
E.ON slightly beats forecasts as industrial business drives first-half profit
Image for Dollar firmer as markets await US inflation data for Fed clues
Dollar firmer as markets await US inflation data for Fed clues
View All Finance Posts