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Santander's Q2 net profit up 3% compared to same period in 2025 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Santander's Q2 net profit up 3% compared to same period in 2025

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Santander's Q2 underlying net profit up 17% on revenues and TSB

Q2 Financial Results and Strategic Developments

Strong Underlying Net Profit Growth

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander on Wednesday said its underlying net profit rose 17% year-on-year in the second quarter supported by higher revenues and two months' contribution of British lender TSB, which was partly overshadowed by overall higher provisions.

Revenue and Fee Increases

Underlying net profit increased to €3.77 billion ($4.3 billion), slightly above the €3.75 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. A year-on-year rise of 12% in fees and of 10% in lending income in the second quarter also supported earnings.

Diversification and Market Expansion

Santander's diversification has insulated the bank from economic downturns in individual regions but left it vulnerable to currency depreciations, particularly in Latin America. It is now expanding further in developed markets such as Britain.

TSB Acquisition and Strategic Impact

"The successful completion of the TSB acquisition ... marks another important milestone in the execution of our strategy. It strengthens our position in one of our core markets", Santander Executive Chair Ana Botin said in a statement.

Restructuring Charges and Attributable Net Profit

Taking into account restructuring charges of €250 million related to the acquisition of TSB, which was closed at the end of April, attributable net profit just rose 3% year-on-year in the quarter to €3.52 billion.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit increased to €3.52 bn in Q2 2026 from €3.43 bn a year earlier, representing a 3% rise, supported by higher revenues and contributions from newly acquired TSB (two months)
  • After stripping out €250 m in restructuring charges tied to TSB integration, underlying net profit surged 17% year‑on‑year to €3.77 bn, beating the €3.75 bn consensus estimate
  • Santander remains the euro‑zone’s largest bank by market value and continues executing its transformation strategy, including acquisitions like TSB to bolster future profits

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Santander's net profit in Q2 2025?
Santander reported a net profit of €3.52 billion in Q2 2025.
How much did Santander's net profit grow year-on-year in Q2?
Santander's Q2 net profit rose by 3% compared to the same period in 2025.
What contributed to Santander's higher Q2 earnings?
Santander's higher Q2 earnings were supported by increased revenues and two months' contributions from British lender TSB.
How did restructuring charges affect Santander's results?
Restructuring charges of €250 million related to integrating TSB partly offset Santander's profits.
What was Santander's underlying net profit excluding restructuring charges?
Underlying net profit rose 17% year-on-year to €3.77 billion, excluding restructuring charges.

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