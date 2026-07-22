Santander's Q2 underlying net profit up 17% on revenues and TSB

Q2 Financial Results and Strategic Developments

Strong Underlying Net Profit Growth

MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Spain's Santander on Wednesday said its underlying net profit rose 17% year-on-year in the second quarter supported by higher revenues and two months' contribution of British lender TSB, which was partly overshadowed by overall higher provisions.

Revenue and Fee Increases

Underlying net profit increased to €3.77 billion ($4.3 billion), slightly above the €3.75 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. A year-on-year rise of 12% in fees and of 10% in lending income in the second quarter also supported earnings.

Diversification and Market Expansion

Santander's diversification has insulated the bank from economic downturns in individual regions but left it vulnerable to currency depreciations, particularly in Latin America. It is now expanding further in developed markets such as Britain.

TSB Acquisition and Strategic Impact

"The successful completion of the TSB acquisition ... marks another important milestone in the execution of our strategy. It strengthens our position in one of our core markets", Santander Executive Chair Ana Botin said in a statement.

Restructuring Charges and Attributable Net Profit

Taking into account restructuring charges of €250 million related to the acquisition of TSB, which was closed at the end of April, attributable net profit just rose 3% year-on-year in the quarter to €3.52 billion.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Latona)