Noetra CEO: Japan's High-Stakes Push for AI Robotics and Self-Sufficiency

Japan's Strategic Investment in AI and Robotics

By Kentaro Okasaka

Noetra's Role and Government Backing

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Noetra, a government-backed company developing a foundational model for physical artificial intelligence and robots, is the "last chance" for Japan as it seeks to improve the domestic supply of key technologies, its CEO said in an interview.

Noetra is supported by government funding for the project of more than 380 billion yen ($2.33 billion) for its first year and backing from 44 companies including SoftBank, Honda and Sony.

AI Infrastructure Development

The company is procuring 27,500 Nvidia Rubin chips and plans to begin construction on AI infrastructure in April 2027 with operations starting in June of the following year.

Leadership Perspective

"We've been able to bring together people who have been working on AI in Japan," said Hironobu Tamba, CEO of Noetra, in an interview.

"Honestly, I think this may be our last chance," he said.

Global AI Race and Japan's Self-Sufficiency Goals

China and the U.S. are locked in an AI race, with Japan, which has leading makers of industrial robots, aiming to improve self-sufficiency and access to cutting-edge technology.

Noetra will provide Japanese companies with access to a reliable and safe foundational model where they can manage data themselves, said Tamba, who is also an executive at SoftBank.

Government Initiatives and Future Outlook

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration is backing projects including foundry venture Rapidus, which plans to make cutting-edge chips.

The government aims to deploy 10 million AI-enabled robots by 2040 in fields including manufacturing, shipbuilding and nursing.

($1 = 163.1500 yen)

(Reporting by Kentaro Okasaka; Writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)