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Robot AI company Noetra is 'last chance' for Japan, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Noetra CEO: Japan's High-Stakes Push for AI Robotics and Self-Sufficiency

Japan's Strategic Investment in AI and Robotics

By Kentaro Okasaka

Noetra's Role and Government Backing

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Noetra, a government-backed company developing a foundational model for physical artificial intelligence and robots, is the "last chance" for Japan as it seeks to improve the domestic supply of key technologies, its CEO said in an interview. 

Noetra is supported by government funding for the project of more than 380 billion yen ($2.33 billion) for its first year and backing from 44 companies including SoftBank, Honda and Sony. 

AI Infrastructure Development

The company is procuring 27,500 Nvidia Rubin chips and plans to begin construction on AI infrastructure in April 2027 with operations starting in June of the following year.

Leadership Perspective

"We've been able to bring together people who have been working on AI in Japan," said Hironobu Tamba, CEO of Noetra, in an interview. 

"Honestly, I think this may be our last chance," he said. 

Global AI Race and Japan's Self-Sufficiency Goals

China and the U.S. are locked in an AI race, with Japan, which has leading makers of industrial robots, aiming to improve self-sufficiency and access to cutting-edge technology. 

Noetra will provide Japanese companies with access to a reliable and safe foundational model where they can manage data themselves, said Tamba, who is also an executive at SoftBank. 

Government Initiatives and Future Outlook

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration is backing projects including foundry venture Rapidus, which plans to make cutting-edge chips. 

The government aims to deploy 10 million AI-enabled robots by 2040 in fields including manufacturing, shipbuilding and nursing. 

($1 = 163.1500 yen)

(Reporting by Kentaro Okasaka; Writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Noetra is a government-supported consortium funded with approximately ¥380 billion for year one, including backing from firms like SoftBank, Sony, Honda, and NEC, aiming to bolster Japan’s AI sovereignty. (japantimes.co.jp)
  • The company plans to construct an AI data center beginning April 2027, housing about 27,500 Nvidia Rubin GPUs with operations slated to begin June 2028, forming the backbone for a multimodal foundation model. (softbank.jp)
  • Noetra’s roadmap: first build a reasoning model in fiscal 2026, evolve into an omni‑modal model by 2028, and achieve real‑world native Physical AI by 2030; all aimed to support Japan’s goal of deploying 10 million AI‑enabled robots by 2040. (softbank.jp)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Noetra and what does it do?
Noetra is a government-backed company in Japan developing a foundational model for physical AI and robots, aiming to improve the country's supply of advanced technology.
How much funding has Noetra received for its AI project?
Noetra has received more than 380 billion yen ($2.33 billion) in government funding for its first year.
Which companies are backing Noetra?
Noetra has support from 44 companies, including major firms like SoftBank, Honda, and Sony.
What is the Japanese government's goal for AI-enabled robots?
Japan aims to deploy 10 million AI-enabled robots by 2040 in sectors such as manufacturing, shipbuilding, and nursing.
When will Noetra’s AI infrastructure start operations?
Noetra plans to begin construction in April 2027 and start AI infrastructure operations by June of the following year.

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