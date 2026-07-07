GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia's largest oil refinery halts processing after drone attack, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia's largest oil refinery halts processing after drone attack, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russia's Largest Oil Refinery Stops Processing After Drone Strike in Siberia

Omsk Oil Refinery Halts Operations Following Ukrainian Drone Attack

Details of the Drone Strike and Immediate Impact

July 7 (Reuters) - Omsk oil refinery, Russia's largest, has halted operations following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Monday's strike on the refinery, deep in Siberia, was one of Ukraine's longest-range attacks of the conflict, now well into its fifth year.

The halt in operations at the plant, which is Russia's top producer of petrol, is likely to exacerbate fuel shortages across the country.

Official Statements and Damage Assessment

"Facilities at the Omsk oil refinery were damaged as a result of (Monday's) attack. No plant personnel were injured," Anatoly Seryshev, President Vladimir Putin's representative in Siberia, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Damage assessment is currently under way, and competent services have organized restoration work," Seryshev said, without spelling out how the refinery's operations were affected.

Gazprom Neft, which owns the refinery, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Extent of Damage to Refinery Units

Crude Distillation Unit CDU-10

According to the sources, a crude distillation unit, CDU-10, which accounts for around 38% of the plant's production capability with a capacity of 24,580 metric tons a day, caught fire and was damaged in the attack.

Operational Disruptions and Market Impact

Omsk refinery has stopped selling gasoline and diesel on the Saint Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange since Tuesday, according to data from the exchange.

Crude Distillation Unit CDU-11

The sources said another primary processing unit, CDU-11, was also halted. It accounts for 37% of the plant's capacity and is able to process 24,000 tons of oil per day.

Potential for Resumption

While the unit was not hit, some network links essential to its operation were damaged, the sources said. They said CDU-11, which entered operation in 2023, could resume work in the near future.

Mothballed Units and Production Capacity

Omsk refinery has two mothballed primary refining units, CDU-7 and CDU-8, with a production capacity of 10,000 tons each. In theory, the plant could restart them.

Production Figures and Industry Context

According to the source-based information, Omsk oil refinery processed 22 million tons of oil, or around 440,000 barrels per day, in 2024, producing 5 million tons of petrol and 8 million tons of diesel.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • The July 6 drone attack—a record‐distance strike ~2 700 km into Siberia—hit the Omsk refinery’s CDU‑10 (~38% capacity) and disrupted CDU‑11, halting gasoline and diesel sales on the St. Petersburg exchange (marketscreener.com).
  • Omsk processes ~460,000 barrels per day (~22–23 million t annually), accounting for ~12% of Russia’s refining output; a sustained outage could worsen domestic fuel shortages amid ongoing rationing across regions (apnews.com).
  • The strike is part of an intensifying Ukrainian campaign targeting energy infrastructure deep inside Russia, contributing to reduced refined‑product output, regional rationing, and export disruptions—a widening source of pressure on both Russian markets and global fuel flows (commodity-board.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Omsk oil refinery halt operations?
The Omsk oil refinery halted operations after being damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack.
What impact will the refinery halt have on Russia's fuel supply?
The halt is expected to exacerbate fuel shortages across Russia, as Omsk is the top producer of petrol.
Which refinery units were affected by the attack?
The CDU-10 unit was damaged and caught fire, while CDU-11 was halted due to damaged network links.
Who owns the Omsk oil refinery?
Omsk oil refinery is owned by Gazprom Neft.
Was anyone injured in the refinery attack?
No plant personnel were injured during the attack.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Britain's M&S flags higher shareholder returns

Britain's M&S flags higher shareholder returns

Image for Ukraine to pick AI models operated without provider control, official says

Ukraine to pick AI models operated without provider control, official says

Image for EU candidate countries should not expect membership soon, Serbia's Vucic says

EU candidate countries should not expect membership soon, Serbia's Vucic says

Image for Prince Harry's war with UK press is over, and he's lost

Prince Harry's war with UK press is over, and he's lost

Image for Sleepless Ukrainians wonder when Russia will strike next

Sleepless Ukrainians wonder when Russia will strike next

Image for Burnham ally O'Neill says UK's next leader to be "bolder" on investment borrowing

Burnham ally O'Neill says UK's next leader to be "bolder" on investment borrowing

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Rheinmetall freezes naval hiring plans after Germany scraps frigate programme
Rheinmetall freezes naval hiring plans after Germany scraps frigate programme
Image for Cuba struggles to restore power to island following nationwide grid collapse
Cuba struggles to restore power to island following nationwide grid collapse
Image for Motorists queue for fuel in Omsk after Ukrainian drones hit Russia's biggest refinery
Motorists queue for fuel in Omsk after Ukrainian drones hit Russia's biggest refinery
Image for UK spends $254 million on long-range Precision Strike Missile programme
UK spends $254 million on long-range Precision Strike Missile programme
Image for Trump says he thinks war in Ukraine will be settled, 'hopefully soon'
Trump says he thinks war in Ukraine will be settled, 'hopefully soon'
Image for Britain's Farage quits parliament in protest, but will stand for re-election
Britain's Farage quits parliament in protest, but will stand for re-election
Image for Norway wealth fund enters strategic partnership with Asana Partners in the US
Norway wealth fund enters strategic partnership with Asana Partners in the US
Image for Canada submarine deal good news for German economy, politicians say
Canada submarine deal good news for German economy, politicians say
Image for Diehl Defence says new version of IRIS-T system could reduce need for Patriot missiles
Diehl Defence says new version of IRIS-T system could reduce need for Patriot missiles
Image for NATO to launch strategic airlift fleet of A400M, Rutte says
NATO to launch strategic airlift fleet of A400M, Rutte says
Image for Onsemi to sell two chipmaking plants to cut costs
Onsemi to sell two chipmaking plants to cut costs
Image for France's debt burden at risk of snowballing ahead of 2027 election
France's debt burden at risk of snowballing ahead of 2027 election
View All Finance Posts