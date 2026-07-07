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Burnham ally O'Neill says UK's next leader to be "bolder" on investment borrowing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Burnham ally O'Neill says UK's next leader to be "bolder" on investment borrowing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets UK economy Fiscal Policy

UK Urged to Be Bolder on Investment Borrowing as Leadership Shifts

Calls for Fiscal Flexibility Amid Political Transition

By Karin Strohecker

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Economist Jim O'Neill urged Britain's next leader to be bolder on investment borrowing, saying fiscal credibility cannot be judged by a single rulebook.

O'Neill's Advice to the Incoming Leadership

O'Neill, a former Treasury minister who has been advising the likely next prime minister, Andy Burnham, said policymakers should be "bolder" in considering investment-backed borrowing, even if that meant revisiting existing fiscal constraints.

Burnham's Approach to Fiscal Rules

Burnham, who is expected to replace Prime Minister Keir Starmer later this month, has promised radical change while sticking to Britain's existing fiscal rules. These include requiring the government to match day-to-day spending against revenue — a balanced current budget — a feat achieved only fleetingly in the last ‌25 years. 

Critique of Fiscal Rule Rigidity

"A lot of fiscal rules get changed pretty easily. And that's because in reality ... the idea that there's one simple way of having fiscal credibility is kind of a bit daft," O'Neill told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

"I'm encouraging those with aspirations to be bolder — because I don't think these things should be seen as negative," he said, adding he could not talk about specifics as he had been involved in some "very recent discussions".

Market Reactions and Policy Implications

O'Neill acknowledged that breaking existing fiscal rules could upset financial markets. But dealing with some of Britain's deep-seated problems credibly would result in a significant positive response from markets, he added.

Manifestos and Government Constraints

Asked whether Starmer's 2024 manifesto had reinforced concerns about fiscal rules, O'Neill said election manifestos were ultimately "sales documents" that can end up constraining governments once they take office.

"In that case, as it did with previous governments, it just locks them into not being able to do sensible things, all the things that need to probably change," he said. 

Historical Context and Institutional Proposals

Since the 1990s, UK governments have set fiscal constraints on borrowing to fund spending deficits and on public debt relative to GDP.

Role of the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority

O'Neill said he believed the recently created National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority should become a publicly transparent body, assessing the impact of infrastructure projects. That data could then feed into calculations of the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK's independent fiscal watchdog. 

"The OBR would then simply use that to influence their own scoring on long-term forecasts - and I would hope that a Burnham government is going to pursue something like that."

O'Neill's Future Role

Asked whether he might take a position in a future Burnham government, O'Neill said he had not had any formal offers. 

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Gareth Jones )

Key Takeaways

  • O’Neill argues fiscal credibility shouldn’t rest on rigid rules and urges more investment-leading borrowing to boost UK infrastructure.
  • He proposes transforming NISTA into a transparent, quasi‑independent authority to assess infrastructure impact and inform the OBR’s forecasts.
  • Burnham enters office facing a £4.7 billion defence funding gap and must navigate fiscal constraints amid fragile bond‑market sensitivity.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What investment borrowing changes does Jim O'Neill urge for the UK?
Jim O'Neill urges the UK's next leader to be bolder on investment borrowing, suggesting it's necessary to address deep-seated economic issues, even if it means revisiting fiscal constraints.
What are the current UK fiscal rules mentioned in the article?
The UK's fiscal rules require the government to balance the current budget by matching day-to-day spending with revenue, a challenging feat achieved rarely in the past 25 years.
How could breaking fiscal rules impact financial markets?
O'Neill acknowledges that breaking existing fiscal rules could upset financial markets but believes credible solutions to deep-seated problems could result in a positive market response.
What is the role of the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority?
O'Neill suggests this authority should become a transparent body to assess infrastructure projects, with its data informing the Office for Budget Responsibility’s long-term fiscal forecasts.
Will Jim O'Neill join the future Burnham government?
O'Neill stated he had not received any formal offers to join a future Burnham government.

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