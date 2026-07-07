GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Britain's M&S flags higher shareholder returns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Britain's M&S flags higher shareholder returns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Shareholder Returns

Marks & Spencer Expects Higher Shareholder Returns Amid Strong Financial Performance

Financial Overview and Strategic Outlook for Marks & Spencer

By James Davey

Shareholder Returns and Financial Strength

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer will this year detail plans to increase returns to shareholders in years ahead, its finance chief said on Tuesday, highlighting the British clothing and food retailer's financial strength.

Alison Dolan, M&S's chief financial officer, told the group's annual shareholders' meeting that the retailer had a robust balance sheet with a net funds position and a strong investment-grade credit rating.

Future Policy and Timing of Returns

"What that will mean is that over the coming years we will be in the position both to invest and to increase what we return to shareholders," she said on Tuesday.

"I would expect that over the course of this current financial year (2026-27) we will be in a position to be clearer about our policy in that regard and the timing of those returns."

Financial Performance and Investment Plans

M&S ended its 2025/26 financial year with net funds excluding lease liabilities of £338.2 million 452 million). It plans capital expenditure of £650 million to £750 million in 2026/27, with about two-thirds targeting the long-term growth opportunity in food.

Profit Growth and Dividend Increase

In May, M&S forecast a return to profit growth in its current year from a 24% slump caused by a hit from a cyberattack in the year that ended on March 28, 2026, and raised its full-year dividend by 16.7%.

Shares in M&S are up 16% so far this year.

Leadership Perspectives and Market Position

Chairman's Vision for Growth

Chairman Archie Norman told investors M&S entered its new financial year in "fighting fit form".

"We'd like to be a business that delivers consistently high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit profit growth," he said.

Market Share and Long-Term Ambitions

M&S currently has a 4.1% share of Britain's grocery market, or 4.6% if M&S products sold through Ocado are included. Its long-term ambition is to double food sales.

Operational Challenges and Investments

Addressing Heatwave Impact

CEO Stuart Machin noted M&S's fridges struggled to cope with June's heatwave when temperatures hit record levels and said the group was reviewing all its refrigeration.

"There is no doubt we were struggling in those nine days of extreme heat," he told investors.

Future-Proofing Store Equipment

"Now we're investing in plant equipment for new stores to deal with temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius, assuming every summer's going to get warmer."

($1 = 0.7475 pounds)

(Reporting by James DaveyEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Net funds (excluding leases) of £338.2m signal strong financial flexibility after FY2025/26 (corporate.marksandspencer.com).
  • Planned capital expenditure of £650–£750m for FY2026/27, with approximately two‑thirds targeted at long‑term food growth opportunities (igd.com).
  • M&S’s UK grocery market share, including Ocado, has reached around 4–4.5%, matching Waitrose and driving its ambition to double food sales (uk.qualityfoodawards.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Marks & Spencer's plans for shareholder returns?
M&S plans to detail increased returns to shareholders over the coming years, based on its strong financial position and expects to clarify its policy during the 2026-27 financial year.
How did M&S perform financially at the end of the last year?
M&S ended its 2025/26 financial year with net funds excluding lease liabilities of £338.2 million and raised its full-year dividend by 16.7%.
What investments is M&S planning for the next year?
M&S plans capital expenditure between £650 million and £750 million in 2026/27, with about two-thirds targeting long-term growth in food.
How has M&S's share price performed this year?
Shares in M&S are up 16% so far this year.
What is M&S doing to address challenges from extreme weather?
M&S is investing in new plant equipment for stores to handle higher temperatures, following issues with fridges during a recent heatwave.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine to pick AI models operated without provider control, official says

Ukraine to pick AI models operated without provider control, official says

Image for EU candidate countries should not expect membership soon, Serbia's Vucic says

EU candidate countries should not expect membership soon, Serbia's Vucic says

Image for Prince Harry's war with UK press is over, and he's lost

Prince Harry's war with UK press is over, and he's lost

Image for Russia's largest oil refinery halts processing after drone attack, sources say

Russia's largest oil refinery halts processing after drone attack, sources say

Image for Sleepless Ukrainians wonder when Russia will strike next

Sleepless Ukrainians wonder when Russia will strike next

Image for Burnham ally O'Neill says UK's next leader to be "bolder" on investment borrowing

Burnham ally O'Neill says UK's next leader to be "bolder" on investment borrowing

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Rheinmetall freezes naval hiring plans after Germany scraps frigate programme
Rheinmetall freezes naval hiring plans after Germany scraps frigate programme
Image for Cuba struggles to restore power to island following nationwide grid collapse
Cuba struggles to restore power to island following nationwide grid collapse
Image for Motorists queue for fuel in Omsk after Ukrainian drones hit Russia's biggest refinery
Motorists queue for fuel in Omsk after Ukrainian drones hit Russia's biggest refinery
Image for UK spends $254 million on long-range Precision Strike Missile programme
UK spends $254 million on long-range Precision Strike Missile programme
Image for Trump says he thinks war in Ukraine will be settled, 'hopefully soon'
Trump says he thinks war in Ukraine will be settled, 'hopefully soon'
Image for Britain's Farage quits parliament in protest, but will stand for re-election
Britain's Farage quits parliament in protest, but will stand for re-election
Image for Norway wealth fund enters strategic partnership with Asana Partners in the US
Norway wealth fund enters strategic partnership with Asana Partners in the US
Image for Canada submarine deal good news for German economy, politicians say
Canada submarine deal good news for German economy, politicians say
Image for Diehl Defence says new version of IRIS-T system could reduce need for Patriot missiles
Diehl Defence says new version of IRIS-T system could reduce need for Patriot missiles
Image for NATO to launch strategic airlift fleet of A400M, Rutte says
NATO to launch strategic airlift fleet of A400M, Rutte says
Image for Onsemi to sell two chipmaking plants to cut costs
Onsemi to sell two chipmaking plants to cut costs
Image for France's debt burden at risk of snowballing ahead of 2027 election
France's debt burden at risk of snowballing ahead of 2027 election
View All Finance Posts