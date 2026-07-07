Britain's M&S flags higher shareholder returns

Marks & Spencer Expects Higher Shareholder Returns Amid Strong Financial Performance

Financial Overview and Strategic Outlook for Marks & Spencer

By James Davey

Shareholder Returns and Financial Strength

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer will this year detail plans to increase returns to shareholders in years ahead, its finance chief said on Tuesday, highlighting the British clothing and food retailer's financial strength.

Alison Dolan, M&S's chief financial officer, told the group's annual shareholders' meeting that the retailer had a robust balance sheet with a net funds position and a strong investment-grade credit rating.

Future Policy and Timing of Returns

"What that will mean is that over the coming years we will be in the position both to invest and to increase what we return to shareholders," she said on Tuesday.

"I would expect that over the course of this current financial year (2026-27) we will be in a position to be clearer about our policy in that regard and the timing of those returns."

Financial Performance and Investment Plans

M&S ended its 2025/26 financial year with net funds excluding lease liabilities of £338.2 million 452 million). It plans capital expenditure of £650 million to £750 million in 2026/27, with about two-thirds targeting the long-term growth opportunity in food.

Profit Growth and Dividend Increase

In May, M&S forecast a return to profit growth in its current year from a 24% slump caused by a hit from a cyberattack in the year that ended on March 28, 2026, and raised its full-year dividend by 16.7%.

Shares in M&S are up 16% so far this year.

Leadership Perspectives and Market Position

Chairman's Vision for Growth

Chairman Archie Norman told investors M&S entered its new financial year in "fighting fit form".

"We'd like to be a business that delivers consistently high single-digit revenue growth and double-digit profit growth," he said.

Market Share and Long-Term Ambitions

M&S currently has a 4.1% share of Britain's grocery market, or 4.6% if M&S products sold through Ocado are included. Its long-term ambition is to double food sales.

Operational Challenges and Investments

Addressing Heatwave Impact

CEO Stuart Machin noted M&S's fridges struggled to cope with June's heatwave when temperatures hit record levels and said the group was reviewing all its refrigeration.

"There is no doubt we were struggling in those nine days of extreme heat," he told investors.

Future-Proofing Store Equipment

"Now we're investing in plant equipment for new stores to deal with temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius, assuming every summer's going to get warmer."

($1 = 0.7475 pounds)

(Reporting by James DaveyEditing by Tomasz Janowski)