GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukraine to pick AI models operated without provider control, official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ukraine to pick AI models operated without provider control, official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Artificial Intelligence Government Policy

Ukraine to Favor Locally Run AI Models for Service and Security Autonomy

Ukraine’s Strategic Shift Toward On-Premise AI Solutions

By Leo Marchandon and Gianluca Lo Nostro

July 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine will favour AI systems it can run on its own servers, a senior ministry official said on Tuesday, as wartime Kyiv seeks to keep digital tools for government services, businesses and the military from depending on remote systems that providers can restrict or switch off.

Preference for Self-Hosted AI Models

The approach favours self-hosted, or "on-premise," models that Ukraine can deploy on its own infrastructure, while limiting solutions that, by design, remain under the provider's control — a category that includes Anthropic and OpenAI's main models.

Policy Reinforcement and Global Context

The policy was reinforced after the U.S. government ordered Anthropic to cut access to powerful models, echoing broader European sentiment, Roman Kyslyi, Chief AI Officer at Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, told Reuters.

"It confirms that AI sovereignty isn't just a defensive talking point, it's a necessity," he said. 

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Chinese authorities are considering curbs on top AI models, which currently dominate the open-source market. 

Criteria for AI Model Selection

Kyslyi said the decisive criterion is not about where the model is from. "If the vendor will provide it to run on our on-premise (infrastructure), there are no restrictions."

Collaboration with Providers

"The model is essentially a commodity," Kyslyi said, adding that Ukraine would work with any provider whose technology could be deployed under Ukrainian control.

Current AI Deployments and Future Plans

Use of Google’s Gemini in Government Services

Currently, Ukraine's AI assistant inside the Diia government app runs on Google's remote-only Gemini, accessed through servers within the European Union. Kyslyi said Google provided free tokens for it, meaning no budget spending.

Data Privacy Measures

Still, Ukraine strips personal data before sending queries to Gemini because they "don't control those models," he said, describing Gemini as an "interim" solution.

Development of a Domestic AI Model

Ukraine is also developing its own model with Kyivstar based on Google's Gemma, its open variant, due to be released in autumn and intended for use across government services, private enterprises and the military.

Evaluation of Open-Source Options

Kyslyi said the ministry compared several open-source options before choosing Gemma, including Mistral models and OpenAI's GPT-OSS. Gemma and Mistral matched remote-only alternatives on many performance tests, he said.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon and Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine seeks AI sovereignty by using self‑hosted (on‑premise) models to avoid reliance on provider‑controlled systems.
  • A U.S. export control order temporarily cut access to Anthropic’s powerful Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, reinforcing Ukraine’s concerns about dependency. (tomshardware.com)
  • Ukraine is developing its own AI model based on Google’s open‑source Gemma, to be deployed across government, business and military infrastructure. (dev.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ukraine choosing on-premise AI models?
Ukraine wants to control its AI infrastructure, avoiding reliance on remote providers that could restrict or cut service.
What AI models is Ukraine using for government services?
Ukraine currently uses Google's Gemini for its Diia app but plans to switch to an on-premise model based on Google Gemma.
How does Ukraine address data security with remote AI models?
Ukraine removes personal data before sending queries to remote models like Gemini to protect privacy and sovereignty.
Will Ukraine work with foreign AI providers?
Yes, Ukraine will work with any provider willing to deploy models on Ukraine's own infrastructure under full local control.
What are the alternatives considered for Ukraine's AI systems?
Ukraine assessed several open-source solutions, including Gemma, Mistral, and OpenAI's GPT-OSS, before selecting Gemma.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU candidate countries should not expect membership soon, Serbia's Vucic says

EU candidate countries should not expect membership soon, Serbia's Vucic says

Image for Prince Harry's war with UK press is over, and he's lost

Prince Harry's war with UK press is over, and he's lost

Image for Russia's largest oil refinery halts processing after drone attack, sources say

Russia's largest oil refinery halts processing after drone attack, sources say

Image for Sleepless Ukrainians wonder when Russia will strike next

Sleepless Ukrainians wonder when Russia will strike next

Image for Burnham ally O'Neill says UK's next leader to be "bolder" on investment borrowing

Burnham ally O'Neill says UK's next leader to be "bolder" on investment borrowing

Image for Rheinmetall freezes naval hiring plans after Germany scraps frigate programme

Rheinmetall freezes naval hiring plans after Germany scraps frigate programme

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Cuba struggles to restore power to island following nationwide grid collapse
Cuba struggles to restore power to island following nationwide grid collapse
Image for Motorists queue for fuel in Omsk after Ukrainian drones hit Russia's biggest refinery
Motorists queue for fuel in Omsk after Ukrainian drones hit Russia's biggest refinery
Image for UK spends $254 million on long-range Precision Strike Missile programme
UK spends $254 million on long-range Precision Strike Missile programme
Image for Trump says he thinks war in Ukraine will be settled, 'hopefully soon'
Trump says he thinks war in Ukraine will be settled, 'hopefully soon'
Image for Britain's Farage quits parliament in protest, but will stand for re-election
Britain's Farage quits parliament in protest, but will stand for re-election
Image for Norway wealth fund enters strategic partnership with Asana Partners in the US
Norway wealth fund enters strategic partnership with Asana Partners in the US
Image for Canada submarine deal good news for German economy, politicians say
Canada submarine deal good news for German economy, politicians say
Image for Diehl Defence says new version of IRIS-T system could reduce need for Patriot missiles
Diehl Defence says new version of IRIS-T system could reduce need for Patriot missiles
Image for NATO to launch strategic airlift fleet of A400M, Rutte says
NATO to launch strategic airlift fleet of A400M, Rutte says
Image for Onsemi to sell two chipmaking plants to cut costs
Onsemi to sell two chipmaking plants to cut costs
Image for France's debt burden at risk of snowballing ahead of 2027 election
France's debt burden at risk of snowballing ahead of 2027 election
Image for EU's biggest political group seeks to ease carbon market burden on industry, draft shows
EU's biggest political group seeks to ease carbon market burden on industry, draft shows
View All Finance Posts