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EU candidate countries should not expect membership soon, Serbia's Vucic says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU candidate countries should not expect membership soon, Serbia's Vucic says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Finance Banking European Union Geopolitics Eastern Europe

Serbian President: No Quick EU Membership for Candidate Countries Expected

Serbia and Other Candidate Countries Face Uncertain EU Accession Timelines

Serbian President's Perspective on EU Enlargement

BELGRADE, July 7 (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed scepticism on Tuesday about a swift expansion of the European Union, saying he is not optimistic that aspiring new members, including Serbia, will join the bloc in the near future.

Speaking at a conference of EU candidate countries, Vucic said that while the European path remains the best option for the Western Balkans, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, a major enlargement of the bloc should not be expected anytime soon.

"We ... should not expect miracles or major EU enlargements in the coming years," Vucic said.

Current Status of Western Balkans Candidates

The Western Balkans is comprised of Serbia, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia, North Macedonia and Kosovo, which all aspire to join the EU. 

Only Montenegro hopes to join the EU by 2028, and Albania has also accelerated its accession bid. Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Kosovo lag behind. 

Ukraine and the Push for Faster EU Accession

Statements from Ukrainian Officials

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Ukraine’s parliament speaker, who co-hosts the event along with his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabic, said the EU should accelerate accession to prevent Russia's aggressive policies.

"The new wave of enlargement must be as wide and as strong as possible, so that the process of creating Europe can finally be completed — a Europe that is united and indivisible, a Europe that is strong and invulnerable," he said.

Progress and Challenges for Ukraine

Ukraine opened the first phase of membership talks with the ‌European Union last month, but while Kyiv enjoys strong support from European governments for its reforms, diplomats expect Ukraine’s bid to be complex and lengthy. 

Serbia-Ukraine Relations and Regional Dynamics

Belgrade supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity and has condemned Russia's invasion, while Kyiv refuses to recognise the 2008 independence of Kosovo, Serbia's former southern province.

Serbia also maintains ties with Russia, but relations soured after Moscow criticised Serbia last year over its sales of ammunition to Ukraine.

Vucic has also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on several occasions and travelled to a conference in Odesa last year. 

Moldova and Georgia: Other Aspiring EU Members

Moldova and Georgia are both aspiring to join EU, having been granted candidate status in June 2022 amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Montenegro is the only Western Balkan country realistically aiming for EU membership by around 2028, with treaty drafting underway and accession talks in advanced stages (agenceurope.eu).
  • Ukraine and Moldova have just entered the first phase (‘fundamentals’ cluster) of EU accession negotiations as of mid‑June 2026, marking a significant but initial step toward membership (internazionale.it).
  • Serbia, along with other Western Balkan aspirants like North Macedonia, Bosnia and Kosovo, continues to lag in the process, having not opened new negotiating chapters since 2021, making quick accession unlikely (agenceurope.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are currently EU candidate countries?
Serbia, Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia are candidate countries.
What did Serbia's President Vucic say about EU expansion?
President Vucic said that major EU enlargement should not be expected soon and that candidate countries should not expect quick membership.
Which Western Balkan country hopes to join the EU by 2028?
Only Montenegro hopes to join the EU by 2028.
What is Ukraine's current status in EU accession?
Ukraine started the first phase of EU membership talks, but the process is expected to be complex and lengthy.
How has Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacted EU enlargement?
Russia's invasion has led Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia to accelerate EU accession, but enlargement remains slow.

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