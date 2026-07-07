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Prince Harry's war with UK press is over, and he's lost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prince Harry's war with UK press is over, and he's lost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 7, 2026

6 min read

· Last updated: July 7, 2026

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Prince Harry’s Final UK Press Battle Ends in Defeat After Court Ruling

The Legal Saga and Its Aftermath

By Michael Holden

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Some eight years after Prince Harry went into open legal conflict against the British tabloid press, winning a number of high-profile court battles against big media organisations on the way, he has lost the war.

Judged by his own criteria — to hold those in senior positions to account for what he said was their malign influence on journalism — King Charles' younger son has failed in the overarching mission.

Defeat on Tuesday against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail, perhaps the most important of all the cases for him, will be hard to swallow.

The judgement dismissed every single one of 97 claims made against the newspaper by Harry, Elton John and five other high-profile claimants.

Harry’s Disdain for the Press

DISDAIN FOR THE PRESS

Harry's disdain for much of the media is both long held and personal. He has made no secret that he blames the press for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a crash in Paris in 1997 as her car sped away from chasing photographers when he was just 12.

Since then, he says newspapers' incessant intrusion into his private life destroyed friendships and his relationship with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

But it was the "vicious persistent attacks" on his American wife that were the final straw, prompting a series of lawsuits against titles he accused of being misogynistic and racist against Meghan, whose mother is Black and father is white.

"The worst of it is that by sitting up here and taking a stand against them, like they have done through this litigation, they continue to come after me. They have made my wife's life an absolute misery," he told the High Court when he gave evidence against Associated, struggling to hold back tears.

In his witness statements for the various lawsuits, he referred to how he saw his cause as being one of public duty, reflecting his background not just as a royal but as a soldier in the British army for a decade.

"There is obviously a personal element to bringing this claim, motivated by truth, justice and accountability, but it is not just about me," he said in his statement in the Associated case.

"There is also a social element concerning all the thousands of people whose lives were invaded because of greed as, if the most influential newspaper company can successfully evade justice, then in my opinion the whole country is doomed."

Targeting Senior Press Figures

HARRY HAD TARGETED SENIOR PRESS FIGURES

High-Profile Media Figures in Harry’s Sights

He has been frank about the senior figures he targeted such as Paul Dacre, the long-time editor of the Daily Mail, and Piers Morgan, a former editor of the Daily Mirror who in subsequent broadcasting roles has regularly criticised Harry and Meghan.

Rebekah Brooks, the former editor of the Sun tabloid and then British chief for Rupert Murdoch's media empire, has long been a nemesis who he described as a "loathsome toad" in his memoir "Spare".

Legal Outcomes and Reactions

However, none of the court judgments have damned them as he might have hoped. Nor have the police launched any new criminal investigations, as he requested.

While Harry was able to extract an admission from News Group Newspapers that the Sun had been involved in unlawful actions, no journalist was incriminated. Brooks remains its CEO.

The High Court ruling concluded editors at the Mirror knew about phone hacking at his newspaper, but Morgan was not singled out and he has always denied any involvement in the practice.

He remains a prominent media figure with his "Piers Morgan Uncensored" YouTube channel boasting 4.4 million subscribers.

Paul Dacre’s Response

Dacre, the editor-in−chief of Associated and former Mail editor for 26 years, was a "straightforward and generally careful witness" who remained composed and focused in giving his evidence, the ruling on Tuesday said.

Dacre, who called the verdict an "overwhelming vindication" of the Mail's journalism, was scathing about Harry and the other claimants.

"Prince Harry wrote a sad book which boasted about his killing of 25 Taliban, his drug-taking and, in cringe-making detail, how he lost his virginity," he said in a statement.

"There isn't a laundry in the cosmos big enough to wash all the dirty linen he has aired about his own family. For him, to complain about HIS privacy being invaded takes, not just the biscuit, but the whole tin."

The Media’s Enduring Fascination with the Royals

RAMPANT DESIRE FOR ROYAL NEWS

If anything, since he launched his lawsuits in 2018 media focus on the royals has only grown, as the family continue to be viewed as a massive commercial business.

Podcasts and blogs dedicated to the Windsors are ubiquitous, tabloids' websites dedicate huge space to stories about them, and even broadsheet newspapers have sections specifically for the royal family.

Not a day goes by without numerous stories appearing about them online. When it comes to Harry and Meghan, most of those stories are negative.

Media Coverage: Kate vs. Meghan

In recent years, supporters of Harry have noted how similar stories that were positive about Kate, the wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, were presented in a negative light when written about Meghan.

In one example, while Kate was praised for eating avocados to tackle morning sickness, Meghan's preference for an avocado was described by the Daily Mail in 2019 "as fuelling human rights abuses, drought and murder".

Expert Opinions and the Cost of Litigation

Media lawyer Mark Stephens said Harry's earlier campaigns against newspapers had largely been successful, but it was time to reappraise a media sector that was very different than it was at the time of Princess Diana.

"From Harry's perspective, he is a man who thinks he lost his mother, believes he lost his mother, through an aggressive chase from the media," he said. "He, I think, is psychologically trying to right that wrong."

The court cases have also been costly for Harry. Not just in ter

Key Takeaways

  • All 97 claims by Prince Harry and six prominent co‑claimants against the Daily Mail publisher were dismissed due to insufficient evidence of unlawful information gathering (apnews.com)
  • This judgment likely closes the final chapter of Harry’s decade‑long litigation against Britain’s tabloids, following previous victories or settlements against Mirror Group and News Group Newspapers (legalclarity.org)
  • Associated Newspapers hailed the ruling as an “overwhelming victory” and “magnificent vindication of the Daily Mail’s journalism,” and may seek legal cost recovery (upi.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prince Harry sue the UK tabloids?
Prince Harry sued the UK tabloids for alleged intrusion into his private life and what he described as their malign influence on journalism.
What was the outcome of Prince Harry's case against Associated Newspapers?
The court dismissed all 97 claims made by Prince Harry and others against Associated Newspapers, resulting in a major defeat for the claimants.
How has the UK press impacted Prince Harry's personal life?
Harry blames the press for the death of his mother, destruction of friendships, and making his wife's life difficult due to incessant intrusion.
Were any senior UK press figures found guilty in the court cases?
No senior editors or journalists were found guilty or incriminated as a result of the legal battles Prince Harry pursued.
What is the significance of this legal defeat for Prince Harry?
The defeat marks the end of Harry's public legal conflict with the UK press, with his overarching mission judged as unsuccessful.

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